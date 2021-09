चिंता: दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर ओजोन परत में उभरा अंटार्कटिक महाद्वीप के बराबर का छेद, जानें वैज्ञानिक क्यों बता रहे खतरा?

🌐The 2021's #OzoneHole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one. How do you think it sizes up next to other recent years? Compare it side-by-side with our decades-long record



More on how the #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service tracks #ozone➡️https://t.co/U1k51lHMyp pic.twitter.com/mF0EzYTWDC