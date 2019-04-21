शहर चुनें

Sri lanka blasts: Donald Trump mistakenly tweets 13 million dead in Sri Lanka explosions

श्रीलंका बम धमाके में ट्रंप ने ट्विटर पर गलती से मृतकों की संख्या बताई 13 करोड़

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 06:56 PM IST
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो में हुए आठ सिलसिलेवार वाले बम धमाकों की दुनियाभर के नेताओं ने निंदा की है। वहीं अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अपने एक ट्वीट में गलती से मृतकों की संख्या 13 करोड़ बता दी।
हालांकि, कुछ ही मिनटों बाद इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया गया। लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर लोग ट्रंप के इस गलत ट्वीट के स्क्रीनशॉट के साथ अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देने लगे। इसके बाद ट्रंप ने पुराने ट्वीट को डिलीट करने के बाद एक नया ट्वीट करके अपनी गलती में सुधार किया। 



नए ट्वीट में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने लिखा, ‘श्रीलंका के चर्च और होटलों पर आतंकवादी हमले में 138 लोग मारे गए हैं और 600 से ज्यादा लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका इन महान लोगों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता है। हम मदद के लिए तैयार हैं।’ 
 

 

donald trump sri lanka attacks sri lanka explosion sri lanka terror attacks sri lanka sri lanka blasts डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
