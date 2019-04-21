श्रीलंका बम धमाके में ट्रंप ने ट्विटर पर गलती से मृतकों की संख्या बताई 13 करोड़

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019
श्रीलंका पुलिस ने इन बम धमाकों के बारे में के दस दिन पहले ही राष्ट्र को सतर्क किया था कि आतंकवादी देश के प्रमुख चर्चों को निशाना बना सकते हैं।
21 अप्रैल 2019