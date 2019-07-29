शहर चुनें

Shooting reported at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

कैलिफोर्निया में वार्षिक महोत्सव गिलरॉय लहसुन में गोलीबारी, कई लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 08:39 AM IST
Shooting reported at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California
- फोटो : California media
अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में गोलीबारी की सूचना है। कैलिफोर्निया में वार्षिक गिलरॉय लहसुन महोत्सव (फूड फेस्टिवल) में गोलीबारी हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि महोत्सव में मौजूद एक शख्स ने अचानक गोलीबारी करनी शुरू कर दी।
इस गोलीबारी में कई लोगों के घायल होने की आशंका है। क्रिसमस हिल पार्क में हो रहे कार्यक्रम से एम्बुलेंस के द्वारा कम से कम 11 लोगों को अस्पताल भेजा गया है। घटना का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। 

इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि गोली की आवाज सुनकर महोत्सव में भगदड़ मच गई। लोग इधर से उधर जान बचाने के लिए भागने लगे। अभी तक ये जानकारी नहीं मिला पाई है कि हमलावर कितने लोग थे। 

अभी तक ये भी पता नहीं चल पाया है कि इसमें कितने लोगों को नुकसान पहुंचा है। एसोसिएटेड प्रेस की तरफ से ये जानकारी दी गई है। पूरी जीनकारी आनी अभी बाकी है। 

 







 
