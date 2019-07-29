कैलिफोर्निया में वार्षिक महोत्सव गिलरॉय लहसुन में गोलीबारी, कई लोग घायल

#BREAKING: Gilroy police have confirmed an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. We are working to provide you more details on this breaking news, stay tuned.— KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) July 29, 2019
[Warning: Video has profanity. Courtesy @wavyia]#breaking #breakingnews #gilroy #gilroygarlicfestival pic.twitter.com/Bq44nIf1Ey
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
इजरायल में 17 सितंबर को होने वाले चुनाव के लिए प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की लिकुड पार्टी ने भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की लोकप्रियता को भुनाने की कोशिश की है।
29 जुलाई 2019