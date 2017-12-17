Download App
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पहली समलैंगिक शादी 

एजेंसी / सिडनी

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 12:15 AM IST
The first gay marriage in Australia

समलैंगिक शादी

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पहली समलैंगिक शादी शनिवार को संपन्न हुई। इसके साथ ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक नय युग की शुरुआत हुई। इस महीने ही देश की संसद ने समलैंगिक विवाह कानून को पारित किया था। इस एतिहासिक सुधारों को 8 दिसंबर को शाही अनुमति दे दी गई जबकि सितंबर में नेशनल पोस्टल वोट के जरिये इस प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत हुई थी। 
हालांकि दंपति को पंजीकृत शादी के लिए 30 दिनों तक इंतजार करना होगा और उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि पहली समलैंगिक शादी 9 जनवरी को संपन्न होगी। लेकिन कुछ परिस्थितियों में छूट की मांग की गई थी,  जिस वजह से एक समलैंगिक शादी सिडनी में और दूसरी मेलबर्न में संपन्न हो सकी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की समान विवाह अधिकार कार्यालय के फेसबुक अकाउंट पर एमी और लाउरेन को धन्यवाद दिया गया। 

ब्रिटेन के पहले मुस्लिम समलैंगिक ने रचाई शादी, मचा बवाल

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 31 वर्षीय लाउरेन प्राइस और 29 वर्षीय एमी लाकेर ने सिडनी में शादी की जबकि मेलबर्न दंपति ऐमी और एलिसे मैकडोनाल्ड भी शनिवार को ही विवाह बंधन में बधें। सनद रहे कि समलैंगिक शादी कानून को अब 20 से ज्यादा देशों में पहचान मिली है, जिनमें से 16 यूरोप में हैं। 
 
