Welcome tonight’s SC ruling calling for the immediate release of political prisoners and the restoration of their civil and political rights. President Yameen must abide by this ruling and resign. Urge all citizens to avoid confrontation and engage in peaceful political activity.— Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) February 1, 2018
क्यूबन नेता फिदेल कास्त्रो के बड़े बेटे कास्त्रो डियाज बालार्ट ने गुरुवार को आत्महत्या कर ली।
2 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.