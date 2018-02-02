अपना शहर चुनें

मालदीव की राजनीति में तूफान, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद को SC ने किया बरी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:00 AM IST
supreme court released maldives former president Mohamed Nasheed from terrorism allegations
मोहम्मद नशीद
गुरुवार को मालदीव की सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऐतिहासिक फैसला देते हुए पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद को आतंकवाद के आरोपों से बरी कर दिया है। इसके अलावा सभी राजनीतिक बंदियों की रिहाई के आदेश भी दे दिए गए हैं। कोर्ट के इस फैसले के बाद लंदन में निर्वासित जीवन जी रहे नशीद और उनके समर्थकों की रिहाई का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।

कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद मालदीव की राजनीति में तूफान आने के आसार हैं। अब नशीद और उनके समर्थक वर्तमान राष्ट्रपति अब्दुल्ला यमीन के इस्तीफे की मांग कर रहे हैं। देर रात पुलिस ने जश्न मना रहे नशीद के समर्थकों पर लाठीचार्ज किया और उनपर आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े। राष्ट्रपति यमीन ने पुलिस प्रमुख को पद से हटा दिया है।

नशीद ने कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए ट्विट किया। उन्होंने लिखा- मैं सभी राजनीतिक बंदियों की तत्काल रिहाई, नागरिक और राजनीतिक अधिकारों की बहाली करने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करता हूं। राष्ट्रपति अब्दुल्ला यमीन अनिवार्य रूप से इस फैसले को मानें और इस्तीफा दें। मैं सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूं कि वे संघर्ष से बचें और शांतिपूर्ण राजनीतिक क्रियाकलाप में हिस्सा लें।
