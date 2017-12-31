Download App
आपका शहर Close

माउंट एवरेस्ट समेत पहाड़ों की चढ़ाई के एकल अभियान पर लगी रोक

एजेंसी / काठमांडू

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 07:32 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Rock climbing on a single campaign of mountain climbing including Mount Everest

एवरेस्ट की चोटी

नेपाल ने पर्वतारोहियों की एकल चढ़ाई पर रोक लगा दी है। जिसमें माउंट एवरेस्ट भी शामिल है। एक अधिकारी ने शनिवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। दरअसल कैबिनेट ने शुक्रवार रात हिमालय देश के पर्वतारोहण नियमों के संशोधन की पुष्टि की। 
पढ़ें- माउंट एवरेस्ट पर तिरंगा फहराने का सपना लेकर निकली लखनऊ की बेटी पूर्वा

इसके बाद पहाड़ों से एकल पर्वतारोहियों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाएगा। संस्कृति, पर्यटन तथा नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय के महेश्वर न्यौपाने ने बताया कि ‘पर्वतारोहियों के लिए किए गए बदलाव में एकल अभियानों को रोक दिया गया है जिसे पहले अनुमति दी गई थी।’ न्यौपाने ने कहा कि पर्वतारोहण को सुरक्षित बनाने और मौतों को कम करने के लिए कानून में बदलाव किए गए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि सरकार के इस कदम से पर्वतारोही नाराज हो सकते हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

mount everest rock climbing mountain climbing campaign

स्पॉटलाइट

सिंडिकेट बैंक में प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी

  • 30 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Syndicate Bank for Probationary Officer post, last date of application 17 jan 2018

कश्मीर से लेकर बिग बॉस तक, बहुत कुछ बताती है हिना खान की लव लाइफ

  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
From Neeraj Baliyan To Rocky Jaiswal Here Is Everything You Want To Know About Actress Hina Khan

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं वो 10 राजनेता जिन्हें फॉलो करते हैं अभिनेता, मिलिए इन हैंडसम नेताओं से
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

भारत की बड़ी जीत, हाफिज की रैली में मौजूद राजदूत को फलस्तीन ने वापस बुलाया

Ambassador of Palestine recall for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan

Most Read

उत्तर कोरिया ने फिर दी अमेरिका को धमकी, कहा- 2018 में भी जारी रखेंगे मिसाइल टेस्ट

North korea offensive toward the US and releases new year 2018 plan
  • 30 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नए साल पर महिलाओं को छेड़खानी से बचाने के लिए बनाया सेफ जोन

Safe Zone created to save women from flirting on New Year
  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मैं भारत गया तो वहां के कट्टरवादी मुल्ला मक्का चले जाएंगे: ताहिदी

Imam mohammad tawhidi targeted indian mullah
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

उत्तर कोरिया बोला- हमारी परमाणु शक्ति से खौफ में अमेरिका, हो सकता है युद्ध

North korea criticised America for United nations sanctions 
  • 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रूस: सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के सुपर मार्केट में ब्लास्ट, कई घायल

Russia: Blast in supermarket in Saint Petersburg, several injured
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

काबुल: आत्मघाती हमला में 41 लोगों की मौत, 84 घायल हुए

40 people killed in Suicide attack in shia Social Cultural activities center in Kabul Afghanistan
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!