माउंट एवरेस्ट समेत पहाड़ों की चढ़ाई के एकल अभियान पर लगी रोक
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 07:32 AM IST
एवरेस्ट की चोटी
नेपाल ने पर्वतारोहियों की एकल चढ़ाई पर रोक लगा दी है। जिसमें
माउंट एवरेस्ट
भी शामिल है। एक अधिकारी ने शनिवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। दरअसल कैबिनेट ने शुक्रवार रात हिमालय देश के पर्वतारोहण नियमों के संशोधन की पुष्टि की।
इसके बाद पहाड़ों से एकल पर्वतारोहियों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाएगा। संस्कृति, पर्यटन तथा नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय के महेश्वर न्यौपाने ने बताया कि ‘पर्वतारोहियों के लिए किए गए बदलाव में एकल अभियानों को रोक दिया गया है जिसे पहले अनुमति दी गई थी।’ न्यौपाने ने कहा कि पर्वतारोहण को सुरक्षित बनाने और मौतों को कम करने के लिए कानून में बदलाव किए गए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि सरकार के इस कदम से पर्वतारोही नाराज हो सकते हैं।
