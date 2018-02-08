A Dhaka court has sentenced opposition leader Khaleda Zia to five years in jail after convicting her of embezzling money meant for an orphanage: Bangladesh Media pic.twitter.com/NK8JAzQSzi— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018
पड़ोसी देश मालदीव पर आए सियासी संकट पर भारत लगातार निगाहें बनाये हुए है। भारतीय सेनाओं को भी अलर्ट दे दिया गया है कि वह मालदीव के प्रस्थान के लिए तैयार रहें।
7 फरवरी 2018
