बांग्लादेश: भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में पूर्व PM खालिदा जिया को पांच साल की जेल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 02:42 PM IST
Dhaka court has sentenced opposition leader Khaleda Zia to five years in jail
बांग्लादेश की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री खालिदा जिया के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों पर गुरुवार को कोर्ट ने अपनी मुहर लगा दी है। कोर्ट ने उन्हें पांच साल की जेल की सजा सुनाई है।  खालिदा अब बांग्लादेश में होने वाले आम चुनाव नहीं लड़ सकेंगी। बता दें कि खालिदा जिया और उनके बेटे व बीएनपी के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष तारिक रहमान समेत पांच लोगों के खिलाफ 2.52 लाख डॉलर के भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप है और उन्हें इस मामले में ढाका कोर्ट के पांचवें विशेष न्यायाधीश मोहम्मद अक्तारुज्जमान के समक्ष पेश किया गया जहां सुनवाई के दौरान उन्हें दोषी पाया गया। 

खालिदा को सजा दिए जाने के बाद देश में तनाव बढ़ने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। बता दें कि तनाव बढ़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए ढाका मेट्रोपॉलिटन पुलिस ने एक विशेष नोटिस जारी कर बृहस्पतिवार सुबह 4 बजे से सार्वजनिक रूप से लोगों के एकत्रित होने पर रोक लगा दी थी। 

रैपिड एक्शन बटालियान और सशस्त्र पुलिसबल को ढाका की सड़कों-गलियों में तैनात कर दिया गया था। प्रमुख विपक्षी दल बांग्लादेश नेशनलिस्ट पार्टी (बीएनपी) की प्रमुख खालिदा जिया के करीब एक हजार समर्थकों को पुलिस पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी थी। गिरफ्तार किए गए समर्थकों में कई पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता है।

नोटिस में कहा गया है कि खुफिया एजेंसियों से मिली सूचना के मुताबिक असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा देश में कानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की जा सकती है। पुलिस ने लोगों से सहयोग की गुजारिश की थी। 


 
