Maurice Levy: पब्लिसिस ग्रुप के प्रमुख ने की भारत की तारीफ, कहा- विश्व की महाशक्तियों में से एक बनने की क्षमता

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जुलाई में फ्रांस का दौरा करेंगे। इस दौरान वह फ्रांस की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे पुरानी सैन्य परेड बैस्टिल डे परेड में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शामिल होंगे। इसी बीच फ्रांस में भारत के राजदूत जावेद अशरफ ने बुधवार को शुरू हुए यूरोप के सबसे बड़े स्टार्ट-अप और टेक्नोलॉजी इवेंट वीवाटेक में इंडिया पवेलियन का उद्घाटन किया।
#WATCH | Paris: India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world for several reasons. The first is population. It is a population of entrepreneurs and innovators. They can create, invent, disrupt and the last, but not the least aspect is that they have a big… pic.twitter.com/qViMOGN8da— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
मौरिस लेवी ने आगे कहा कि भारत साइबर सुरक्षा के क्षेत्र में तेजी से प्रगति कर रहा है। जब आप भारत में हुए बदलाव में पिछले कुछ सालों के अंतर को देखते हैं, तो यह बिल्कुल शानदार दिखता है। क्योंकि जब साइबर सुरक्षा की बात आती है तो पिछले कुछ सालों तक भारत साइबर सुरक्षा के मामले मे कहीं नहीं था, लेकिन अब यह दुनिया के प्रमुख खिलाड़ियों में से एक है।
