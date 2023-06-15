Maurice Levy: पब्लिसिस ग्रुप के प्रमुख ने की भारत की तारीफ, कहा- विश्व की महाशक्तियों में से एक बनने की क्षमता

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जुलाई में फ्रांस का दौरा करेंगे। इस दौरान वह फ्रांस की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे पुरानी सैन्य परेड बैस्टिल डे परेड में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शामिल होंगे। इसी बीच फ्रांस में भारत के राजदूत जावेद अशरफ ने बुधवार को शुरू हुए यूरोप के सबसे बड़े स्टार्ट-अप और टेक्नोलॉजी इवेंट वीवाटेक में इंडिया पवेलियन का उद्घाटन किया।

इस इवेंट में शामिल विवाटेक के संस्थापक और पब्लिसिस ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष मौरिस लेवी (Maurice Levy) ने कहा कि भारत में कई कारणों से विश्व की महाशक्तियों में से एक बनने की क्षमता है। इसमें से पहला कारण जनसंख्या है। जनसंख्या भारत की सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। यह उद्यमियों (Entrepreneurs) और नवप्रवर्तकों (Innovators) की आबादी है। वे सृजन, आविष्कार और व्यवधान कर सकते हैं और सबसे बड़ी बात है कि उनका (भारतीय लोगों) दिल बड़ा है। एक समय हम इसे अतुल्य भारत कह रहे थे, लेकिन मैं आपको कहूंगा कि यह एक विश्वसनीय भारत है।

#WATCH | Paris: India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world for several reasons. The first is population. It is a population of entrepreneurs and innovators. They can create, invent, disrupt and the last, but not the least aspect is that they have a big… pic.twitter.com/qViMOGN8da