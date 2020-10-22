शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   POK Rallies held in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur to mark 22nd October as Black Day

1947 में कश्मीर में हुए 'नरसंहार' के विरोध में पीओके के नागरिकों ने आज मनाया काला दिवस

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फराबाद Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 07:47 PM IST
POK Citizen Black Day
POK Citizen Black Day - फोटो : ANI

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर के नागरिकों ने वर्ष 1947 में कश्मीर में हुए नरसंहार के विरोध में 22 अक्तूबर को काला दिवस के रूप में मनाया। नागरिकों ने विरोध दर्ज करने के लिए मुजफ्फराबाद और मीरपुर में रैलियों का आयोजन किया।
बता दें कि वर्ष 1947 में 22 अक्तूबर को पाकिस्तान ने कश्मीर में हजारों लोगों का कत्ल कर दिया था। उसके बाद से ही विरोध के रूप में काला दिवस मनाया जाने लगा।


 
world international pakistan muzaffarabad pok black day

