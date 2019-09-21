शहर चुनें

PM Narendra Modi made a 2-hour technical halt in Frankfurt, Germany before going to houston

ह्यूस्टन से पहले जर्मनी पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भारतीय राजदूत मुक्ता तोमर ने किया स्वागत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फ्रैंकफर्ट Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 11:21 AM IST
जर्मनी के फ्रैंकफर्ट में प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत करतीं भारतीय राजदूत
जर्मनी के फ्रैंकफर्ट में प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत करतीं भारतीय राजदूत - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सात दिनों के अमेरिकी दौरे के लिए शुक्रवार को रवाना हो चुके हैं। वह शनिवार शाम को अमेरिका के शहर ह्यूस्टन पहुंचेंगे जहां वह रविवार को भारतीय समुदाय को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ संबोधित करेंगे। इस कार्य्रकम में 50,000 लोग शामिल होंगे।
अमेरिका पहुंचने से पहले प्रधानमंत्री आज सुबह दो घंटे के लिए जर्मनी के फ्रैंकफर्ट रुके। वह लंबी यात्रा होने की वजह से यहां आराम करेंगे और फिर अमेरिका के लिए उड़ान भरेंगे। यहां उनका स्वागत जर्मनी में स्थित भारतीय राजदूत मुक्ता तोमर और  महावाणिज्यदूत प्रतिभा पारकर ने किया। 


narendra modi howdy modi germany donald trump
World News

