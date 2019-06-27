शहर चुनें

PM Narendra Modi addresses people in Kobe, Kapan

जापान में बोले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, '130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने देश में बनाई मजबूत सरकार'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 04:33 PM IST
जापान के कोबे में संबोधन देते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
जापान के कोबे में संबोधन देते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई
जी-20 सम्मेलन में भाग लेने जापान पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने वहां कोबे में लोगों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं सात महीने बाद फिर यहां आकर भाग्यशाली हूं। यह संयोग है कि जब पिछली बार मैं यहां आया था और आपने मेरे मित्र शिंजो आबे में अपना विश्वास दिखाया था। आज जब मैं यहां हूं, दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र ने इस प्रधान सेवक पर और भरोसा दिखाया है। 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि 130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने पहले से मजबूत सरकार बनाई है। यह बड़ी है। तीन दशक के बाद, पहली बार, पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ लगातार दूसरी बार सरकार बनी है। उन्होंने कहा कि सबका साथ, सबका विकास और उसमें लोगों ने अमृत मिलाया सबका विश्वास। हम इस मंत्र के साथ आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। भारत मजबूत बनेगा। 



पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जब दुनिया के साथ भारत के संबंधों की बात होती है तो जापान इसमें महत्वपूर्ण स्थान रखता है। ये संबंध आज के नहीं है बल्कि सदियों से बने हुए हैं। इन संबंधों में एक-दूसरे की संस्कृति को लेकर सम्मान और सामंजस्यता है। 

pm narendra modi prime minister narendra modi japan visit kobe japan g20 summit
