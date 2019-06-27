जापान में बोले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, '130 करोड़ भारतीयों ने देश में बनाई मजबूत सरकार'

PM Modi in Kobe, Japan: 130 Crore Indians formed an even stronger govt. This is big. After three decades, for the first time, a govt with clear majority formed govt for the second time in a row. https://t.co/g7s15rwoGy

PM Narendra Modi in Japan: When it comes to India's relations with the world, Japan holds an important position. These relations are not from today but dates back to centuries. It has harmony and respect for each other's culture in its foundation. pic.twitter.com/Jvsad76H64