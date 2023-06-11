Philippines: ज्वालामुखी विस्फोट के बाद आसमान में छाया राख का गुब्बार, हजारों लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
फिलीपींस के पूर्वोत्तर अल्बे प्रांत में छह हजार से ज्यादा स्थानीय निवासियों को मेयोन ज्वालामुखी के गड्ढे के आस-पास से निकाल दिया गया।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Followed