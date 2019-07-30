शहर चुनें

नदियों पर बांध बनाने के विरोध में पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में प्रदर्शन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 09:40 AM IST
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में प्रदर्शन
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर के मुजफ्फराबाद में लोग क्षेत्र में नदियों पर बांध बनाने और नीलम-झेलम हाइड्रोपावर परियोजना के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
muzaffarabad pakistan occupied kashmir protest construction dams on rivers neelum-jhelum hydropower project
