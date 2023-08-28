Pakistan: 'सूर्य और चांद लगाते हैं पृथ्वी के चक्कर', पाकिस्तानी युवक के बयान पर लोटपोट हुए लोग, कर दिया ट्रोल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
I burned my Science books after hearing this upcoming madrasa scientist from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/y3CJFmvNmF— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2023
Sent this to my science teacher and now he’s not responding back, kahi heart failure na hua ho 🥹🥹— Rahul Varma (@urscoolrahul) August 27, 2023
Don't burn books. Let them learn what's good for them. Anyway, they don't need engineers, China will be building whatever they want over there.— Aditya Nandode (@TaiyouSun) August 27, 2023
Most intelligent student from section C— Gagan Kamboj (@awsmgagan) August 27, 2023
According to him Sun Every Evening to earth.... pic.twitter.com/yyabjCDaBj— Sanjeev (@nammu_92) August 27, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Next Article
Followed