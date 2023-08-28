{"_id":"64ec4b950b89b7a09d0d5148","slug":"pakistani-man-says-moon-and-sun-rotate-around-the-earth-and-people-are-trolling-him-now-2023-08-28","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pakistan: 'सूर्य और चांद लगाते हैं पृथ्वी के चक्कर', पाकिस्तानी युवक के बयान पर लोटपोट हुए लोग, कर दिया ट्रोल","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"दुनिया","slug":"world"}}

I burned my Science books after hearing this upcoming madrasa scientist from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/y3CJFmvNmF — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2023

Sent this to my science teacher and now he’s not responding back, kahi heart failure na hua ho 🥹🥹 — Rahul Varma (@urscoolrahul) August 27, 2023

Don't burn books. Let them learn what's good for them. Anyway, they don't need engineers, China will be building whatever they want over there. — Aditya Nandode (@TaiyouSun) August 27, 2023

Most intelligent student from section C — Gagan Kamboj (@awsmgagan) August 27, 2023

According to him Sun Every Evening to earth.... pic.twitter.com/yyabjCDaBj — Sanjeev (@nammu_92) August 27, 2023

हमें बचपन से ही पढ़ाया जाता है कि पृथ्वी सूर्य के चारो ओर घूमती है, लेकिन पाकिस्तान के एक व्यक्ति ने एक ऐसा तर्क दिया, जिसने विज्ञान के नियमों को गलत साबित कर दिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक पाकिस्तानी युवक से चंद्रयान 3 की सफलता पर पूछा गया तो उसने कुछ ऐसा कह दिया, जिससे सभी हैरान रह गए।सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक यूजर ने वीडियो को शेयर किया, जिसमें एक पाकिस्तानी एंकर ने युवक से पूछा कि पृथ्वी गोल है या चपटी? इसका जवाब देते हुए युवक ने दावा किया कि पृथ्वी अटकी हुई है। यह स्थिर रहता है और बिलकुल भी नहीं हिलता है।इसके बाद एंकर ने उससे चंद्र ग्रहण के बारे में पूछा, इस पर युवक ने कहा, 'चंद्रमा ही पृथ्वी के चारो तरफ चक्कर लगाया है, चंद्रमा की तरह सूर्य भी पृथ्वी के चारों तरफ घूमता है, जिस वजह से यहां दिन और रात होता है और मौसम भी बदलते रहते हैं।'इस वीडियो को अबतक 552.7K से अधिक लोगों द्वारा देखा जा चुका है और 10.3K लोगों ने लाइक भी किया है। कई यूजर ने इस वीडियो पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दी है तो कई ने उन्हें ट्रोल भी किया है।