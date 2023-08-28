Notifications

Pakistan: 'सूर्य और चांद लगाते हैं पृथ्वी के चक्कर', पाकिस्तानी युवक के बयान पर लोटपोट हुए लोग, कर दिया ट्रोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, करांची Published by: श्वेता महतो Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2023 01:02 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक यूजर ने वीडियो को शेयर किया, जिसमें एक पाकिस्तानी एंकर ने युवक से पूछा कि पृथ्वी गोल है या चपटी? इसका जवाब देते हुए युवक ने दावा किया कि पृथ्वी अटकी हुई है।

Pakistani man says moon and sun rotate around the earth and people are trolling him now
चंद्रयान 3 पर प्रतिक्रिया देते पाकिस्तान के युवक - फोटो : Social Media

हमें बचपन से ही पढ़ाया जाता है कि पृथ्वी सूर्य के चारो ओर घूमती है, लेकिन पाकिस्तान के एक व्यक्ति ने एक ऐसा तर्क दिया, जिसने विज्ञान के नियमों को गलत साबित कर दिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक पाकिस्तानी युवक से चंद्रयान 3 की सफलता पर पूछा गया तो उसने कुछ ऐसा कह दिया, जिससे सभी हैरान रह गए। 


सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक यूजर ने वीडियो को शेयर किया, जिसमें एक पाकिस्तानी एंकर ने युवक से पूछा कि पृथ्वी गोल है या चपटी? इसका जवाब देते हुए युवक ने दावा किया कि पृथ्वी अटकी हुई है। यह स्थिर रहता है और बिलकुल भी नहीं हिलता है। 


इसके बाद एंकर ने उससे चंद्र ग्रहण के बारे में पूछा, इस पर युवक ने कहा, 'चंद्रमा ही पृथ्वी के चारो तरफ चक्कर लगाया है, चंद्रमा की तरह सूर्य भी पृथ्वी के चारों तरफ घूमता है, जिस वजह से यहां दिन और रात होता है और मौसम भी बदलते रहते हैं।' 
इस वीडियो को अबतक 552.7K से अधिक लोगों द्वारा देखा जा चुका है और 10.3K लोगों ने लाइक भी किया है। कई यूजर ने इस वीडियो पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दी है तो कई ने उन्हें ट्रोल भी किया है।  
 
