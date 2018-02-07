अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में वैलेंटाइन डे का विरोध, मीडिया कवरेज पर लगाया बैन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:15 PM IST
पूरी दुनिया जहां वैलेंटाइन वीक मना रही है तो वहीं आतंकवाद फैलाने के लिए बदनाम पाकिस्तान में इसका विरोध शुरू हो गया है। पाक के टीवी चैनलों की नियामक संस्था पेमरा यानी पाकिस्तान इलेक्ट्रानिक मीडिया रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ने इसका कड़ा विरोध किया है। अथॉरिटी ने इससे जुड़ी मीडिया कवरेज पर ही बैन लगा दिया है।

अथॉरिटी ने कहा कि 'वैलेंटाइन डे से जुड़े किसी भी प्रोग्राम को टीवी चैनलों में न दिखाया जाए। यहां तक की इससे जुड़ी खबरों को भी समाचार चैनलों और अखबारों में न तो दिखाया जाए और न ही  छापा जाए।

दरअसल याचिकाकर्ता अब्दुल वाहीद ने वैलेंटाइन डे को लेकर दायर याचिका में कई सवाल खड़े किए थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि 'वैलेंटाइन डे मनाना इस्लाम के मूल्यों के खिलाफ है इसलिए इसे तुरंत बंद किया जाना चाहिए क्योंकि यह युवाओं में अनैतिकता, नग्नता और अश्लीलता को बढ़ावा देता है।'

हालांकि यह पहली बार नहीं है पाक में इस्लामी कट्टरता की वजह से हर साल वैंलेंटाइन डे के मौके पर इसी तरह की खबरें सुनने को मिलती हैं। यहां तक कि पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ममनून हुसैन ने 2016 में वैलेंटाइन डे का विरोध किया था और इसे संस्कृति के खिलाफ बताया था।
