ट्विटर पर 'इमरान मेरी जान', आवाम देख रही 'नए पाकिस्तान' का ख्वाब

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 26 Jul 2018 11:53 PM IST
People look forward to 'new Pakistan' after General Election 2018
पाकिस्तान में इमरान सरकार को लेकर बातें शुरू हो गई हैं। हालांकि अभी अंतिम नतीजे आने बाकी और पाकिस्तान आम चुनाव में इमरान की पार्टी सबसे आगे है। ऐसे में पाकिस्तान की जनता को इमरान से काफी उम्मीदें हैं। यहां की आवाम नए पाकिस्तान की परिकल्पना कर रही है। ऐसे में इमरान को लेकर कई बातें सामने आ रही हैं। ट्वीट पर ही लोगों ने इमरान को बतौर एक खिलाड़ी काफी सराहा और देश चलने की नई जिम्मेदारी पर बड़ी उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं। 






चूंकि देश के लिए 1992 में इमरान पहले भी हीरो बन चुके हैं। इसलिए ज्यादातर उनका इस्तकबाल क्रिकेटिया अंदाज में किया जा रहा है। पाक जनता का दिल जीतने पर उनके हाथ में फिर ट्रॉफी पकड़ाकर लोगों ने खूब फोटो वायरल किए हैं। कुछ लोग यहां से पाकिस्तान की किस्मत बदलते देख रहे हैं। 




नतीजों के ऐलान तक शांत रहने वाले भी लोग हैं, जो ये कहते पढ़े गए कि आखिरी गेंद का फेंका जाना बाकी है यानी अभी इमरान के पीएम बनने पर एक धड़ा शांत है। इमरान की तारीफ में जुटे लोगों ने मीम का सहारा लेकर भी अपने नेता की खूब तारीफ की। 




इधर भारत के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान भी इमरान के पीएम बनने की संभावना से खुश हैं। आमिर ने कहा है कि अगर इमरान पाक के नए पीएम बनते हैं तो वो पाकिस्तान जाएंगे। 




हालांकि कुछ लोग इमरान की इस कामयाबी से उनकी तारीफ करने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। कुछ तो व्यंगात्मक टिप्पणी कर इस नतीजे से अपनी नाखुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं।  

