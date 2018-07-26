I’m in disbelief . So surreal. Ya Allah Tera shukar. Better days are here !!!! #AbSirfImanKhan @PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI ALHUMDULILLAH ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🇵🇰— MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 25, 2018
Mubarak ho Pakistan. 🇵🇰 May this change be for good & we only prosper as a nation. Aameen. #PakistanElections2018 #NayaPakistan— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 25, 2018
Dear PTI,— Tony Khan (@anthonypermal) July 26, 2018
I'll accept you if you promise one thing please: Stop the cricket puns and memes. Please. Spare us.
Actor Aamir Khan said that he would visit Pakistan when Imran Khan would become the Prime Minister. AK's fandom voted for that ... just that!— Omair Alavi (@omair78) July 26, 2018
The ball is now in the court of @aamir_khan :-) pic.twitter.com/b5p7zHRhE8
Predications for Naya Pakistan:— Hamna Zubair (@hamnazubair) July 26, 2018
- Uptick in marriages to spiritual guides
- Hamza Ali Abbasi becomes yet more insufferable, launches beard grooming line, YouTube channel, halal dating website
- With nothing left to fight for, Sufi Sal suffers nervous breakdown, deletes Twitter
मुंबई हमलों के मास्टरमाइंड और लशकर-ए-तैयबा के मुखिया हाफिज सईद का एक भी उम्मीदवार जीत हासिल नहीं कर पाया है।
