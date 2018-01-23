Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan will not allow direct UN Team probe of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz

UN टीम को आतंकी हाफिज सईद की सीधी जांच नहीं करने देगा पाकिस्तान

एजेंसी, इस्लामाबाद Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 04:28 AM IST
Pakistan will not allow direct UN Team probe of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz
hafiz saeed
संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) की प्रतिबंध निगरानी समिति को पाकिस्तान मुंबई आतंकी हमलों के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज सईद और उसके संबंधित संगठनों तक पहुंचकर सीधी जांच करने की इजाजत नहीं देगा। एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में सोमवार को दावा किया गया है। दरअसल ‘यूएनएससी 1267 प्रतिबंध समिति’ की निगरानी टीम इस हफ्ते पाकिस्तान का दौरा करने वाली है। 

RELATED

यह टीम इस बात की जांच करेगी कि वैश्विक संगठन द्वारा लागू किए गए प्रतिबंधों का पाकिस्तान कितना पालन कर रहा है। हाफिज और उससे संबंधित संगठनों पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंधों को लागू करने में नाकाम रहने पर पाकिस्तान पर भारत और अमेरिका के बढ़ते दबाव के बीच यूएन निगरानी टीम यह दौरा कर रही है। 
आगे पढ़ें

2008 में हाफिज को यूएन सुरक्षा परिषद प्रस्ताव 1267 के तहत सूची में शामिल किया गया है
un hafiz saeed pakistan mumbai attack mastermind unsc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani booked for alleged hate speech against pakistan
Pakistan

मोदी की तारीफ करने के चंद दिनों बाद ही पूर्व पाक राजदूत हक्कानी पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज

अमेरिका में पाकिस्तान के राजदूत रह चुके हुसैन हक्कानी पर कथित ‘हेट स्पीच’ देने और अपनी किताबों और बयानों से पाकिस्तान की सरकार और सेना की छवि करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

22 जनवरी 2018

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan
Pakistan

26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज पर हुई कितनी कार्रवाई, UN टीम करेगी पाक का दौरा

21 जनवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan shocked by the friendship of India and Israel, say- both countries are anti- Islam
Pakistan

भारत-इजरायल की दोस्ती से बौखलाया पाक, बोला- इस्लाम विरोधी हैं दोनों देश

17 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Pak examining proposal for DGMO-level talks with India to curb tension: report
Pakistan

भारत की कड़ी कार्रवाई से ढीली हुई पाक की अकड़, आमने सामने बातचीत को तैयार

16 जनवरी 2018

Highest Gallantry Medal for Bhagat singh demads pakistani organisation
Pakistan

पाक में उठीं आवाज- भगत सिंह हमारे हीरो, दिया जाए सर्वोच्च वीरता सम्मान

18 जनवरी 2018

US trying to convince us that India is not a threat
Pakistan

अमेरिका हमें समझा रहा भारत कोई दुश्मन नहींः पाकिस्तान

16 जनवरी 2018

militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ईशा गुप्ता के होंठ इतने सूज कैसे गए?

अमर उजाला टीवी स्पेशल बॉलीवुड टॉप 10 में आज आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं ऐसी सेल्फी जिसे पोस्ट करने के बाद हर कोई ईशा गुप्ता से कर रहा है सवाल कि उनके होंठों को क्या हो गया है।

23 जनवरी 2018

Bhojpuri singer dancer Nisha Pandey creates obstacles for Sapna Chaudhary in Bhojpuri 3:03

भोजपुरी की 'सपना चौधरी' पड़ी असली सपना चौधरी पर भारी, देखिए

22 जनवरी 2018

debut film and year of top Bollywood Actresses special story 1:03

सालों पहले रखा बॉलीवुड में कदम, आज हैं ये टॉप की हीरोइनें

22 जनवरी 2018

Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir to write Black Panther in hindi 1:47

हॉलीवुड के बाहुबली को हिंदुस्तान में मिला कलम के बाहुबली का सहारा

22 जनवरी 2018

WHY ONLY MEN ARE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR STALKING, RAPE AND SEXUAL HARRASMENT 1:18

छेड़खानी, यौन उत्पीड़न और दुष्कर्म मामले में पुरुष ही दोषी क्यों?

23 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

China respond to India over un ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar 
China

मसूद अजहर पर बैन न लगने पर चीन की सफाई, कहा- नहीं देख रहे कोई फायदा

21 दिसंबर 2017

Saudi Arabia: Ballistic missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace
Gulf Countries

रियाद के शाही महल पर किया गया मिसाइल हमला नाकाम

19 दिसंबर 2017

icj election: india denies talks with uk for judge dalveer bhandari's withdrawal
Europe

ICJ चुनाव में मजबूत भारतीय पक्ष से घबराया यूके, अब UN में अटकाएगा रोड़े

19 नवंबर 2017

after nuclear conflict at UN north korea says america is responsible for worst situation
America

UN में नॉर्थ कोरिया बोला- बदतर हालातों के लिए अमेरिका जिम्मेदार

14 नवंबर 2017

UN made full preparations to host first talks on use of killer robots
America

‘किलर रोबोट’ के इस्तेमाल पर पहली वार्ता की मेजबानी को तैयार संयुक्त राष्ट्र 

11 नवंबर 2017

UN expert criticized India's Swachh Bharat Mission
India News

UN विशेषज्ञ ने की ‘स्वच्छ भारत’ मिशन की आलोचना, सरकार ने टूरिज्म रिपोर्ट बता किया खारिज

11 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.