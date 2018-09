American stoppage of $ 300 m. Coalition Support Funds (CSF) undermines Pompeo visit to Islamabad & is a sop to India as he seeks to solidify Indo-US front against Pakistan’s best friend, China; earlier, $ 500 m CSF was stopped, all this is money owed to Pakistan by US, NOT aid!

Pak Foreign Min SM Qureshi said,"USD 300 million (from US) is neither aid nor assistance.This came under coalition support fund.We spent this money from our own resources for shared goal of war against terrorism.They are supposed to reimburse it but till now they haven't."(2Sept)