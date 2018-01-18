Download App
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

एजेंसी, इस्लामाबाद Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:06 PM IST
Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
हर दिन सीमा पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन करने वाले पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर झूठ का सहारा लिया। भारतीय सैनिकों पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन का झूठा आरोप लगाते हुए पाकिस्तान ने भारत के उप उच्चायुक्त जेपी सिंह को समन भेजा है। पड़ोसी देश का कहना है कि भारतीय सेना की सीमा पार फायरिंग में बृहस्पतिवार को दो पाकिस्तानी महिलाएं मारी गई हैं। 

पाक विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक महानिदेशक (दक्षिण एशिया और सार्क) मोहम्मद फैजल ने उप उच्चायुक्त सिंह को समन भेजा और भारतीय सेना के तथाकथित सीजफायर उल्लंघन की निंदा की। 

फैजल का आरोप है कि भारतीय सेना ने सियालकोट सेक्टर में फायरिंग की, जिसमें 45 साल की परवीन बीबी और 20 साल की आयशा मारी गईं और पांच अन्य नागरिक घायल हो गए। 

आरोप लगाया है कि बुधवार रात से ही भारतीय सेना भारी मोर्टार और स्वचालित हथियारों से पाकिस्तान के सियालकोट स्थित गांव में नागरिकों पर फायरिंग कर रही है। उनका दावा है कि पाकिस्तान ने संयम का अनुरोध किया है, लेकिन भारतीय सेना की फायरिंग जारी है। 

2018 में हो चुके 110 सीजफायर उल्लंघन
फैजल का आरोप है कि नए साल में सिर्फ 18 दिनों में भारतीय सेना 110 बार सीजफायर उल्लंघन कर चुकी है। इसमें तीन नागरिक मारे गए हैं और दस घायल हुए हैं। 2017 में भारत ने 1900 सीजफायर उल्लंघन किया था। 

उन्होंने भारतीय पक्ष से अनुरोध किया है कि वह सुरक्षा परिषद में संयुक्त राष्ट्र भारत एवं पाकिस्तान सैन्य आबजर्वर समूह को अपनी भूमिका निभाने दे। जबकि भारतीय पक्ष का कहना है कि शिमला समझौते और नियंत्रण रेखा कि स्थापना के बाद आबजर्वर समूह अपनी उपयोगिता खो चुका है। 
