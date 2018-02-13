अपना शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस के निलंबित नेता मणिशंकर ने कराची में कहा- 'भारत ही नहीं चाहता पाकिस्तान से बातचीत'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कराची Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 06:41 AM IST
Pakistan ready to talk, India does not want to: Mani Shankar Aiyer
कांग्रेस से निलंबित चल रहे वरिष्ठ नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर ने भारत के साथ बातचीत के जरिए मुद्दे के समाधान की इच्छा जताने के लिए पाकिस्तान की सराहना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि आपसी विवादित मुद्दों के समाधान का एकमात्र रास्ता निर्बाध संवाद ही है।  

कराची साहित्य महोत्सव में हिस्सा लेते हुए 76 वर्षीय अय्यर ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान बातचीत के जरिए सभी मुद्दों का समाधान चाहता है और वह अपनी इस नीति पर अडिग है, इसका उन्हें गर्व है लेकिन भारत सरकार इस नीति का पालन नहीं कर रही है, इसका उन्हें दुख है। 

इसका कार्यक्रम में मौजूद श्रोताओं ने जोरदार तालियां बजाईं। साथ ही कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच कश्मीर और आतंकवाद दो मुख्य मुद्दे हैं और इनका समाधान निकालने की जरूरत है। इसके लिए भारत और पाकिस्तान को पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ सरकार द्वारा तैयार किए गए फ्रेमवर्क को स्वीकार करना चाहिए। 
