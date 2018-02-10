अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में चाइना के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, बोले- नींद से जागो सरकार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गिलकित Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 06:06 PM IST
गिलकित
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत गिलकित में लोगों ने चाइना के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया है। उन्होंने पाकिस्तान सरकार और कोर्ट से निवेदन किया है कि चाइना में बंद हमारे नागरिकों को जल्द से जल्द छुड़ाया जाए। बता दें कि चाइना में 300 से ज्यादा पाकिस्तानी नागरिक वहां की जेलों में बंद है।

इन कैदियों पर ड्रग तस्करी सहित कई मामले दर्ज हैं। परिवार वालों का कहना है कि दस साल से ज्यादा हो गए हैं लेकिन वह अभी तक चाइना की जेलों में बंद हैं। पाकिस्तान सरकार कुछ नहीं कर रही है। हम बेहद गरीब लोग हैं।

पीड़ित नजीर अहमद ने कहा कि उन्होंने चाइना की जेल में 10 साल दो महीने बिताए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि चीन की यातनाओं से बेहतर है पाकिस्तान की जेल में मर जाना। उन्होंने कहा मैं पाकिस्तान से कैदियों के वापस लाने के लिए यहां की सरकार से अपील करता हूं। साथ ही कहा कि मुझे शर्म महसूस होती है क्योंकि चीन और पाकिस्तान की दोस्ती बिलकुल गलत है वह सिर्फ दुनिया को दिखाने के लिए है। जबकि वास्तविकता कुछ और है। उन्होंने कहा मैं अनुरोध करता हूं कि हमारी सरकार को नींद से जागना चाहिए और लोगों को वापस बुलना चाहिए। 

वहीं एक और पीड़ित रजा खान ने कहा कि उन्होंने चाइना की बीजिंग जेल में 9 साल 2 महीने बिताए हैं। हम सरकार से उन निर्दोष नागरिकों को रिहा करने के लिए अनुरोध करते हैं जो कि फर्जी मामलों में बंद हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग वहां शांति में भी सांस नहीं ले सकते जबकि ये लोग तो मुसीबत में फंसे हैं। इन लोगों को जल्द से जल्द घर लाना चाहिए। 
