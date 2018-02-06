अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में पहली बार चुनाव लड़ेगी हिंदू महिला, PPP ने बनाया प्रत्याशी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:10 PM IST
Pakistan People’s Party nominates Hindu woman 
कृष्णा कुमारी
पाकिस्तान के सिंध प्रांत में पहली बार कोई हिंदू महिला राजनीति में इतिहास रचने की तैयारी में है। सिंध प्रांत के थार में रहने वाली कृष्णा कुमारी को पाकिस्तान पीलुल्स पार्टी ने सीनेच चुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशी बनाया है। अगर कृष्णा कुमारी जीत जाती हैं तो ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कोई हिंदू महिला पाकिस्तान में सीनेट पद पर आसीन होगी। 

कृष्णा कुमारी एक समाजिक कार्यकर्ता हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह महिलाओं और अल्पसंख्यक समाज के लिए आगे भी काम करती रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वह थार क्षेत्र में लोगों के लिए काफी समय से काम कर रही हैं। वह दबे-कुचले शोषित वर्गों के लिए आगे भी अपना काम जारी रखेंगी। वहीं पार्टी ने उन पर पूरा भरोसा जताया है कि वह जरूर जीत हासिल करेंगी। 

बता दें कि उनका जन्म एक गरीब किसान परिवार में हुआ है। जव वह 9वीं क्लास में थीं तभी उनकी शादी कर दी गई थी। हालांकि उन्होंने अपनी पढ़ाई नहीं छोड़ी। 2013 में उन्होंने समाजशास्त्र में मास्टर्स की डिग्री हासिल की। कृष्णा कुमारी के नाम की घोषणा होने के बाद उन्हें देशभर से बधाई मिल रही हैं। पाकिस्तान में अन्य महिलाओं का भी हौसला बढ़ा है। 
