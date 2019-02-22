The Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur: Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 22, 2019
The Spokesman said that the action was taken in line with the decision of the National Security Committee meeting held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 22, 2019
पेरिस में हुई फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स (FATF) की बैठक में फैसला लिया गया है कि पाकिस्तान को अभी अक्तूबर तक ग्रे लिस्ट में ही रखा जाएगा।
22 फरवरी 2019