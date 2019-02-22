शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Pakistan ›

पाकिस्तान सरकार ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद मुख्यालय और ठिकानों को अपने नियंत्रण में लिया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 08:31 PM IST
मसूद अजहर
पाकिस्तान सरकार ने आतंकवादी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के बहावलपुर स्थित मुख्यालय को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। यह जानकारी पाकिस्तान के आंतरिक मंत्रालय ने शुक्रवार शाम को दी। पाकिस्तान सरकार की इस कार्रवाई को वहां की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा समिति के आदेश का असर माना जा रहा है। बता दें कि पाक के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा समिति के साथ कल बैठक की थी। 
पाकिस्तान के आंतरिक मंत्रालय की ओर से कहा गया कि पंजाब सरकार ने बहावलपुर में मदरसातुल साबिर और जामा-ए-मस्जिद सुभानल्लाह के परिसर को अपने नियंत्रण में ले लिया है। इसके साथ वहां स्थितियां नियंत्रित करने के लिए एक व्यवस्थापक की नियुक्ति की गई है। बयान में बताया गया है कि इस परिसर में 70 शिक्षक हैं और वर्तमान में यहां छह सौ छात्र पढ़ रहे हैं। परिसर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पंजाब पुलिस तैनात है।

jaish e mohammed pakistan government imran khan pulwama attack hafiz saeed
