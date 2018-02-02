अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तानी सांसद ने स्टेज पर बच्ची के साथ की बदसलूकी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:22 AM IST
Pakistan Government's MP caught in camera misbehaving with girl, video goes viral
पाकिस्तान - फोटो : Youtube Still
अभी पाकिस्तान में 6 साल की मासूम के साथ हुई हैवानियत का मामला ठंडा भी नहीं हुआ था। कि अब पाकिस्तान की सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के सांसद की घिनौनी हरकत लोगों के सामने आ गई। जिसको लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मचा हुआ है। 

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में पाकिस्तान की पीएमएल-एन पार्टी के सांसद, एक बच्ची के साथ गंदी हरकत करते हुए देखे गए। 

बताया जा रहा है कि एक नाबालिग, सांसद से अपने भाई के लिए न्याय की मांग करने आई थी, जिसके साथ आपत्तिजनक व्यवहार किया गया। वीडियो में दिख रहे सांसद का नाम हैं निसार मुहम्मद। निसार पाकिस्तान में मानवधिकार के उल्लंघन के खिलाफ बनाई गई समिति का मेंबर भी है। 

पाकिस्तान के अखबार डॉन की खबर के मुताबिक, जब सांसद से इस घटना के बारे में जानकारी लेने की कोशिश की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि इस बारे में बात करने के लिए कुछ खास नहीं है। आपको बता दें कि घटना का वीडियो 31 जनवरी का है। वीडियो ग्लोबल वॉच डॉग नाम के यूट्यूब चैनल पर अपलोड किया गया है। 



pakistan pakistan government pml-n mp

