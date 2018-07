पाकिस्तान चुनाव में माधुरी दीक्षित और अमिताभ बच्चन का बोलबाला

Sardar Abbas Dogar of PTI channels Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan for his election campaign! #GE2018 https://t.co/IScEpk24t5

@SrBachchan apparently you are contesting elections along with Madhuri Dixit in Pakistan on a PTI ticket. Though you would like to see it. https://t.co/C8YfCCatSr