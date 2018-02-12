अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan denied involvement in Sunjwan camp of terrorist attack

पाक का सुंजवां कैंप आतंकी हमले में हाथ होने से इनकार, बदनाम करने का लगाया भारत पर आरोप

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:02 AM IST
Pakistan denied involvement in Sunjwan camp of terrorist attack
पाकिस्तान ने जम्मू में सुंजवां सैन्य शिविर पर हुए आतंकी हमले में शामिल होने के आरोपों से इनकार किया है। पाक विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने रविवार को कहा कि भारतीय मीडिया और अधिकारी कोई जांच शुरू हुए बिना ही गैर-जिम्मेदाराना बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने भारत पर पाक को बदनाम करने का अभियान चलाने और जानबूझ कर जंग उन्माद पैदा करने का भी आरोप लगाया।

सुंजवां हमले पर पूछ गए एक सवाल के जवाब में प्रवक्ता ने कहा, ‘पाक को बदनाम करने और लोगों को उसके खिलाफ भड़काने के लिए भारतीय मीडिया का एक खास तबका अभियान चला रहा है। हम आश्वस्त हैं कि विश्व समुदाय पाक के खिलाफ भारत के इस निरंतर अभियान और युद्ध उन्माद भड़काए जाने का संज्ञान लेगा।

RELATED

भारतीय अधिकारियों का यह तयशुदा तरीका है। इसमें किसी घटना की जांच शुरू होने से पहले ही वे गैर-जिम्मेदाराना बयानबाजी और निराधार आरोप लगाना शुरू कर देते हैं।
sunjwan camp terrorist attack pakistan india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Asha Jahangir passes away in pakistan
Pakistan

कुलभूषण जाधव पर पाकिस्तान सरकार को घेरने वाली आसमा जहांगीर का निधन

कुलभूषण जाधव के अधिकारों की पैरोकार और पाकिस्तान की मशहूर मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता असमा जहांगीर का रविवार को यहां दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया।

11 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, Islamabad had no intention to side with Maldives president move to impose emergency
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान का मालदीव को झटका, कहा- इमरजेंसी के फैसले पर नहीं देंगे साथ

11 फरवरी 2018

Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore due to a cardiac arrest
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता आसमा जहांगीर का निधन, राष्ट्रपति ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

11 फरवरी 2018

taliban and haqqani network four terrorists killed by US drone strike in pakistan waziristan
Pakistan

15 दिनों के भीतर पाक पर US का दूसरा ड्रोन हमला, तालिबान-हक्कानी के 4 आतंकी ढेर

9 फरवरी 2018

Pak army chief confirms the hanging of 7 hardcore terrorists, all guilty of Peshawar school attack
Pakistan

पाक सेना प्रमुख ने की सात कट्टर आतंकियों की फांसी की पुष्टि, पेशावर स्कूल हमले के सभी दोषी

10 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan said India might be involved in killing Chinese citizen in Karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने लगाया भारत पर चीनी नागरिक की हत्या का आरोप, बताई यह वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

Pervez Musharraf difficulties increased, Islamabad High Court ordered inquiry
Pakistan

मुशर्रफ की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने दिये जांच के आदेश: पाक मीडिया

10 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan: Protest in Gilgit against China over jail abuse
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चाइना के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, बोले- नींद से जागो सरकार

10 फरवरी 2018

protest against pakistan army at khyber pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में लगे सेना के खिलाफ नारे- 'ये जो दहशतगर्दी है, इसके पीछे वर्दी है'

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जैकलीन ने माधुरी दीक्षित के लिए कह दी ऐसी बात

जैकलीन फर्नांडिज माधुरी दीक्षित के फेमस डांसिंग नंबर एक, दो, तीन के रिक्रिएशन पर थिरकने वाली हैं। इसे लेकर वो काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। फिल्म बागी 2 में जैकलीन टाइगर श्रॉफ के अपोजिट नजर आने वाली हैं।

11 फरवरी 2018

statment of eye witness of sunjawan terror attck in jammu 3:09

सुंजवां आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवान की पत्नी ने बयां किया आंखों देखा हाल

12 फरवरी 2018

train engin derail in pilibhit 1:25

पीलीभीत में ट्रेन का इंजन पटरी से उतरा

11 फरवरी 2018

panchang 12 FEB 2018 monday 0:30

जानिए, सोमवार को ये मुहूर्त है आपके लिए शुभ, ऐसे उठाएं लाभ

12 फरवरी 2018

A road accident in unnao after clash between pick up and truck 3:01

उन्नाव में हुए इस हादसे को देख आपके रौंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.