Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood would be visiting Islamabad shortly for consultations on matters relating to Pakistan-India relations: Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Spokesperson, MOFA— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ के घर से कुछ दूरी पर बम धमाका हुआ है। पुलिस के मुताबिक इस धमाके में 5 पुलिसकर्मियों समेत 9 लोगों की मौत हो गयी।
15 मार्च 2018