भारत पर घटिया इल्जाम लगाने के बाद पाक की एक और करतूत, उच्चायुक्त को वापस बुलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 03:11 PM IST
Pakistan calls home envoy after diplomatic tensions with India
पाकिस्तान ने गुरुवार को अपने उच्चायुक्त को भारत से वापस बुला लिया। भारत में उच्चायुक्त सुहैल महमूद को पाकिस्तान ने उसके राजनयिकों के प्रताड़ना संबंधी गतिरोध के बाद इस्लामाबाद वापस बुलाने का फैसला लिया है। 
 
पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता मुहम्मद फैसल ने बताया कि, पाक ने अपने उच्चायुक्त को इस्लामाबाद वापस बुलाया गया है। भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच जारी तनावपूर्ण रिश्तों पर उच्चायुक्त से बातचीत की जाएगी।' 
 
बता दें कि बीते दिनों पाक ने भारत पर आरोप लगाया कि भारत अपने देश में मौजूद उसके राजनयिकों और परिवार वालों को धमका रहा है। अगर यह नहीं रुका तो वह राजनयिकों के परिवार वालों को वापस बुला लेगा।

कहा गया कि प्रताड़ना की बढ़ती घटनाओं के चलते राजनयिकों के लिए भारत में अपने परिवार को रखना मुश्किल हो गया है। पाकिस्तान का कहना है कि परिवारों का उत्पीड़न बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। 

यह भी कहा गया कि राजनयिक कर्मचारियों से दुर्व्यवहार किया जाता है। काम से लौटते वक्त कर्मचारियों को रोका जाता है। उनके वाहनों के साथ कई दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आसिफ अली जरदारी ने राजनयिकों के कथित उत्पीड़न की निंदा की है।
 

 
sohail mahmood pak envoy

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

