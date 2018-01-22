Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line

पाक ने सीमा रेखा पर अकारण गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 12:38 AM IST
Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
एलओसी पर भारतीय सैनिकों की ओर से कथित तौर पर ‘बिना उकसावे वाली गोलीबारी’ को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने लगातार चौथे दिन रविवार को भारत के उप उच्चायुक्त को तलब किया। वर्तमान में चल रहे संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच तनाव बढ़ गया है। पाक  ने सोमवार से अब तक पांचवीं बार भारतीय उप उच्चायुक्त जेपी सिंह को तलब किया। 

पाकिस्तानी विदेश कार्यालय ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के दक्षिण एशिया एवं दक्षेस मामलों के महानिदेशक मोहम्मद फैसल ने सिंह को तलब किया। उन्होंने भारत की ओर से बिना उकसावे के संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन की निंदा की। कार्यालय की ओर से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया है कि भारतीय बलों की ओर से 20 और 21 जनवरी को हालिया संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन किया गया। 

RELATED

पाकिस्तान ने आरोप लगाया है कि भारत की 18 चौकियों की ओर से निकियल सेक्टर में मोर्टार और भारी हथियारों से ‘बिना उकसावे के गोलीबारी’ की गई। विदेश कार्यालय के मुताबिक गोलीबारी में 33 वर्षीय एक पुरुष और 25 वर्षीय एक महिला मारी गई। वहीं, एक महिला और एक लड़की जख्मी हो गए। 
pakistan india pakistan firing ceasefire

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

21 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

21 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

21 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हप्ता

21 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
Bollywood

दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde thanks salman khan for encouraging
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर निकलते ही शिल्पा को आई सलमान की याद, खुलेआम कह दी दिल की बात

21 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards 2018 see full list
Bollywood

63वें फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड में इरफान और राजकुमार राव ने जीती बाजी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for engineer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, ऐसे करें आवेदन

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Board of Excise and Customs for post of Mechanic and other
Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ एक्साइज एंड कस्टम्स में निकली वैकेंसी

21 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan
Pakistan

26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज पर हुई कितनी कार्रवाई, UN टीम करेगी पाक का दौरा

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की एक टीम अगले हफ्ते पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी।

21 जनवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan shocked by the friendship of India and Israel, say- both countries are anti- Islam
Pakistan

भारत-इजरायल की दोस्ती से बौखलाया पाक, बोला- इस्लाम विरोधी हैं दोनों देश

17 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Pak examining proposal for DGMO-level talks with India to curb tension: report
Pakistan

भारत की कड़ी कार्रवाई से ढीली हुई पाक की अकड़, आमने सामने बातचीत को तैयार

16 जनवरी 2018

Taliban take responsiblity of Ex prime minister of Benazir Bhutto
Pakistan

तालिबान का दावा- पूर्व पाकिस्तानी पीएम बेनजीर भुट्टो को हमने मारा, बताई ये वजह

15 जनवरी 2018

Highest Gallantry Medal for Bhagat singh demads pakistani organisation
Pakistan

पाक में उठीं आवाज- भगत सिंह हमारे हीरो, दिया जाए सर्वोच्च वीरता सम्मान

18 जनवरी 2018

Imran Khan dreaming of victory in Pakistan, is dreads to meet Donald Trump
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में जीत का सपना देख रहे इमरान खान को सता रहा है ट्रंप से मिलने का डर

15 जनवरी 2018

militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

19 जनवरी 2018

US trying to convince us that India is not a threat
Pakistan

अमेरिका हमें समझा रहा भारत कोई दुश्मन नहींः पाकिस्तान

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

राजधानी में बेखौफ बदमाश, दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर महिला का कत्ल

यूपी में बदमाशों का कहर जारी है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को तो छोड़ ही दीजिए, राजधानी में भी लोग सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। शनिवार दोपहर बदमाशों ने लखनऊ में हार्डवेयर कारोबारी की पत्नी की दिनदहाड़े घर में घुस कर हत्या कर दी।

21 जनवरी 2018

these bollywood stars pledged to donate their organs after death special story 1:29

मरने के बाद भी जिंदा रहेंगे ये बॉलीवुड कलाकार, आप भी देखें, कैसे...

21 जनवरी 2018

panchang 22 JANUARY 2018 MONDAY 0:31

सोमवार को शुभ काम करने से पहले ये खबर जरूर देखें

21 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

‘पद्मावत’ के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

21 जनवरी 2018

WOMAN JASLEEN FROM KANPUR SHARE POST IN FACEBOOK AND SUICIDE IN GANGA BAIRAGE 1:15

आत्महत्या करने से पहले युवती ने फेसबुक पर अपलोड की VIDEO, देखिए

21 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

CM Mehbooba Mufti says at passing out parade of Police constables J&K Police has the toughest work
Jammu

महबूबा की PM और पाक से अपील, बोलीं- कश्मीर को अखाड़ा नहीं, दोस्ती का पुल बनाएं

21 जनवरी 2018

shikhar dhawan asked shoib malik wellness on twitter
Cricket News

शिखर धवन ने पूछा शोएब मलिक का हाल, पाकिस्तान से मिले ऐसे-ऐसे जवाब

21 जनवरी 2018

Suresh Kumar and his sister got Indian Citizenship but mother is still Pakistani
India News

1986 में भारत आए इस परिवार के बच्चे बन गए हिंदुस्तानी पर मां अभी भी पाकिस्तानी

21 जनवरी 2018

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION IN RS PURA SECTOR DURING LAST RITE
Jammu

J&K: जब पाक की गोलाबारी के कारण जलती चिता को छोड़ भाग पड़े ग्रामीण

20 जनवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Silence in near border homes, Just the rounds of the bomb
India News

सरहद से सटे घरों में सन्नाटा हर तरफ सिर्फ गोलों की गूंज

20 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.