Sources: Pakistan's Punjab govt takes control of headquarters of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, it will also take control of JuD mosque and madrasa in Lahore's Chauburji tonight. pic.twitter.com/VEm9kxodoY— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
पाकिस्तान सरकार ने गुरुवार को 182 धार्मिक स्कूलों को अपने नियंत्रण में ले लिया है। इसके साथ ही प्रतिबंधित संगठनों के करीब 100 सदस्यों को हिरासत में लिया है।
7 मार्च 2019