शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pak's Punjab government takes control of headquarters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat

प्रतिबंधित जमात-उद-दावा और फलह-ए-इंसानियत के मुख्यालय पर पाक की पंजाब सरकार का कब्जा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 08:01 PM IST
प्रतिबंधित जमात-उद-दावा का मुखिया हाफिज सईद (फाइल फोटो)
प्रतिबंधित जमात-उद-दावा का मुखिया हाफिज सईद (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान की पंजाब सरकार ने प्रतिबंधित संगठन जमात-उद-दावा और फलह-ए-इंसानियत के मुख्यालयों पर कब्जा करने का निर्णय लिया है। पंजाब सरकार अब इन दोनों संगठनों के मुख्यालयों का नियंत्रण अपने हाथ में लेगी। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के सूत्रों के मुताबिक पंजाब सरकार आज रात लाहौर के चौबुरजी स्थित जमात-उद-दावा की मस्जिद और मदरसे का नियंत्रण भी अपने हाथ में ले लेगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

बता दें कि आतंकवाद रोधी अधिनियम 1997 के तहत मुंबई आतंकी हमले के सरगना हाफिज सईद के जमात-उद-दावा और इसके सहायक संगठन फलह-ए-इंसानियत फाउंडेशन पर प्रतिबंध लगाया था। 

Recommended

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
Pakistan

जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर ने जारी की ऑडियो क्लिप, कहा- चुनाव जीतने को आरएसएस ने शुरू कराई भारत-पाक जंग

7 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल: पांच घंटे तक सुलगते रहे भूसा मंडी और मछेरान, पुलिस व कैंट बोर्ड के खिलाफ जबरदस्त गुस्सा

7 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी सांसद और विधायक भिड़े
Gorakhpur

जिसपर भड़के भाजपा सांसद ने विधायक पर कर दी जूतों की बरसात ?

7 मार्च 2019

सफलता या असफलता! 7 मार्च को राहु का धनु राशि में गोचर अगले 18 महीनों के लिए क्या लाया है आपके लिए — अभी जानिए!
ज्योतिष समाधान

सफलता या असफलता! 7 मार्च को राहु का धनु राशि में गोचर अगले 18 महीनों के लिए क्या लाया है आपके लिए — अभी जानिए!
Bollywood

बागबान की एक्ट्रेस को पति ने बुरी तरह पीटा, FIR के साथ सौंपे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा खौफनाक नजारा

7 मार्च 2019

arjoo govitrikar
arjoo govitrikar
aditi govitrikar
arjoo govitrikar
Bollywood

बागबान की एक्ट्रेस को पति ने बुरी तरह पीटा, FIR के साथ सौंपे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा खौफनाक नजारा

7 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

फिल्मों में निर्वस्त्र हो चुकी हैं ये 12 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, पूनम पांडे ने बच्चों को भी नहीं बख्शा था

6 मार्च 2019

poonam pandey
sherlyn chopra
SUNNY LEONE
poonam pandey
Bollywood

फिल्मों में निर्वस्त्र हो चुकी हैं ये 12 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, पूनम पांडे ने बच्चों को भी नहीं बख्शा था

6 मार्च 2019

अनुच्छेद 35ए
Jammu

मोदी कैबिनेट की आज आखिरी बैठक, अनुच्छेद 35 ए हटाने पर फैसला संभव

7 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
pakistan punjab government pakistan falah-e-insaniyat jamaat-ud-dawa ban on jamaat ud dawa
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

सामने आया सच, पाकिस्तानी सेना की कैद में इस तरह अभिनंदन ने बिताए 24 घंटे

7 मार्च 2019

czech man killed by pet lion in cage he kept in his backyard police shoot this animal
Bizarre News

शेरों ने पिंजरे में खाना देने गए मालिक को मार डाला, लाश निकालने के लिए लेनी पड़ी दो की जान

7 मार्च 2019

Visa Temple Hyderabad
Bizarre News

मान्यता: 500 साल पुराने इस मंदिर में भगवान को हवाई जहाज चढ़ाने से जल्द मिलता है वीजा

7 मार्च 2019

Air strike will be BJP's biggest electoral issue in lok sabha elections 
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव में एयर स्ट्राइक होगा भाजपा का सबसे बड़ा चुनावी मुद्दा

7 मार्च 2019

income tax department
Rajasthan

मजदूर के नाम खरीदी थी 100 करोड़ की संपत्ति, आयकर विभाग ने जब्त की

7 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

आखिर क्यों धोनी ने अपने नाम पर बने पवेलियन का उद्घाटन करने से इनकार किया?

7 मार्च 2019

Central chamber to be built in states for  EVM and VVPAT security
India News

ईवीएम और वीवीपैट सुरक्षा के लिए राज्यों में बनेगा केंद्रीय कक्ष

7 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

गोमती नदी को संवारने में करोड़ों का गोलमाल, सीएजी की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

7 मार्च 2019

China said, not in Tibet's supporters of the Dalai Lama
World

चीन ने कहा, तिब्बत में नहीं है दलाई लामा के लिए कोई समर्थन

7 मार्च 2019

चीन रक्षा मंत्री
World

चीन ने अपना रक्षा बजट साढ़े सात फीसदी बढ़ाया, भारत के मुकाबले तीन गुना से भी ज्यादा है यह रकम

6 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
Pakistan

दबाव के बाद हरकत में पाक, प्रतिबंधित संगठनों के 100 से ज्यादा सदस्यों को हिरासत में लिया 

पाकिस्तान सरकार ने गुरुवार को 182 धार्मिक स्कूलों को अपने नियंत्रण में ले लिया है। इसके साथ ही प्रतिबंधित संगठनों के करीब 100 सदस्यों को हिरासत में लिया है।

7 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पाक सेना के प्रवक्ता मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर (फाइल फोटो)
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान का सबसे बड़ा झूठ, कहा- पाक में नहीं है जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का वजूद

7 मार्च 2019

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का सरगना मसूद अजहर
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने जैश प्रमुख मसूद अजहर के भाइयों समेत 44 को किया गिरफ्तार

5 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Pakistan

पाक का नया पैंतराः अब भारतीय पनडुब्बी पर लगाया घुसपैठ का आरोप 

5 मार्च 2019

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का सरगना मसूद अजहर
Pakistan

जिंदा है आतंक का आका मसूद अजहर, पाकिस्तान ने मौत की खबरों का किया खंडन

4 मार्च 2019

शहबाज शरीफ
Pakistan

शहबाज ने नवाज शरीफ से जेल में की मुलाकात, भारत-पाक तनाव से कराया वाकिफ

3 मार्च 2019

पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी
Pakistan

पाक ने भारत से मृतक कैदी की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट और जांच का नतीजा साझा करने को कहा

2 मार्च 2019

Imran Khan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: इमरान खान की प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से अपील, शांति का एक मौका दें

25 फरवरी 2019

पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी
Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री की गीदड़ भभकी- भारत के 'मंसूबों' का करेंगे पर्दाफाश

26 फरवरी 2019

सियालकोट में उड़ान भरता हुआ पाकिस्तानी एयरफोर्स का लड़ाकू विमान
Pakistan

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत से डरा पाक, सियालकोट पर हमले की अफवाह से एयरफोर्स की तैनात

22 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जेलें होंगी बंद, दो हजार लोगों के रोजगार पर संकट

दुनिया के हर देश में अपराध तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। कई देशों में तो अपराध इस हद तक बढ़ गया है कि अपराधी ज्यादा हैं और जेल में जगह नहीं है, लेकिन यूरोप का एक देश ऐसा है जहां एक भी कैदी नहीं बचा है।

6 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 2:52

प्रदूषण से हर घंटे मर रहे 800 और सालाना 70 लाख लोग

6 मार्च 2019

ईमरान 1:24

दबाव में आया पाकिस्तान, पुलवामा हमले के बाद पहली बार आतंकियों के खिलाफ की कार्रवाई

5 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान 1:11

शांति का नोबेल देने की बात पर इमरान ने दिया रिएक्शन, फिर अलापा कश्मीर राग

4 मार्च 2019

वर्ल्ड न्यूज 1:23

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ कई देश आए साथ, लाहौर में लोगों ने की शांति की अपील

4 मार्च 2019

Related

मोहम्मद आदिल और वाजिद शाह
Pakistan

बालाकोट के चश्मदीद ने कहा, 'बेहद खौफनाक आवाज, लगा कि जलजला आ गया हो'

26 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान सरकार ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद मुख्यालय और ठिकानों को अपने नियंत्रण में लिया

23 फरवरी 2019

पाक सेना (फाइल फोटो)
Pakistan

पुलवामा के बाद पाक सेना पर भी आत्मघाती हमला, 9 की मौत, 11 घायल : रिपोर्ट

17 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan denied allegations of India about Pulwama Terror Attack
Pakistan

पुलवामा हमला : पाक ने भारत के आरोपों को बताया बेबुनियाद, कहा- आक्रामक रुख साबित होगा खतरनाक

18 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan summons India's diplomat over violation of its territorial sovereignty
Pakistan

पाक ने भारत पर लगाया 'क्षेत्रीय संप्रभुता के उल्लंघन' का आरोप, भारतीय राजनयिक को बुलाया

26 फरवरी 2019

European Union
Pakistan

यूरोपीय संघ ने पाकिस्तान से आतंकियों के खिलाफ ठोस कार्रवाई करने को कहा

26 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.