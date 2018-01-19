Download App
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 10:57 AM IST
militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
पाकिस्तान में बंदूकधारियों ने मां और उसकी बेटी की हत्या कर दी है। हमला पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान के क्वेटा में हुआ, जहां बंदूकधारियों ने पोलियो की मुहिम पर काम कर रही टीम को निशाना बनाया। हमलावर ने पोलिया टीम पर ओपन फायर कर दिया और वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद वे वहां से फरार हो गए।

इससे पहले गुरुवार को क्वेटा में ही हमलावरों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को अपनी बंदूक का निशाना बनाया था, जिसमें दो पुलिसवालों की मौत हो गई थी। बताया जाता है कि आतंकी संगठन तालिबान पोलियो टीम के खिलाफ हमले करता आ रहा है। जनवरी 2016 में भी तालिबान ने पोलिया टीम पर हमला किया था, जिसमें 13 पुलिसकर्मी और एक नागरिक की मौत हुई थी।
pakistan baluchistan polio team open fire in pakistan quetta

