टेरर फंडिंग पर पाक को झटका, भारत और अमेरिका की रणनीति के आगे हुआ पस्त

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 02:29 PM IST
Financial Action Task Force has taken decision to put Pakistan on grey list for terror financing
आतंकी फंडिग पर नजर रखने वाली एजेंसी फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स (एफएटीएफ) ने पाकिस्तान को ग्रे लिस्ट में डाल दिया है। बता दें कि इससे पहले  एफएटीएफ ने पाकिस्तान को आतंक का दाग धोने के लिए तीन महीने का समय दिया था। 
तीन दिनों से पेरिस में चल रही इस बैठक में पाकिस्तान पर आतंकवाद के खिलाफ शिकंजा कसे जाने को लेकर चर्चा की जा रही थी। पाक पर यह कदम अमेरिका द्वारा दिए गए प्रस्ताव पर उठाया गया है। 

पाकिस्तान पर यह फैसला अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के उस बयान के ठीक बाद आया है जिसमें उन्होंने  कहा था कि वह पाकिस्तान द्वारा आतंकियों पर लगाम कसने के लिए उठाए जा रहे कदमों से संतुष्ट नहीं है। व्हाइट हाउस का यह भी कहना है कि पहली बार अमेरिका पाकिस्तान को उसके कामों के लिए जवाबदेह बना रहा है।

गौरतलब है कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने इस साल के शुरू में पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली 1625 करोड़ रुपये की सैन्य सहायता पर रोक लगाने की घोषणा की थी। अमेरिका लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के संस्थापक आतंकी सरगना हाफिज सईद पर पाकिस्तान के कार्रवाई नहीं करने से खफा है। भारत और अमेरिका सईद को मुंबई हमले का मास्टरमाइंड मानते हैं। लिहाजा सईद को वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित किया गया है और उस पर एक करोड़ रुपये का इनाम भी रखा गया है।




 

