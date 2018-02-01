अपना शहर चुनें

शादी से किया इंकार तो इमरान खान के भतीजे ने कर दी मेडिकल छात्रा की हत्या

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 11:14 AM IST
पाकिस्तान के चीफ जस्टिस ने पश्चिमोत्तर कोहाट जिले में हुई एक मेडिकल छात्रा की हत्या पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। छात्रा की इसलिए हत्या कर दी गई थी क्योंकि उसने आरोपी के शादी के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार करने से मना कर दिया था। घटना को अंजाम देने वाला शख्स तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी के मुखिया इमरान खान का भतीजा है। 

आरोपी का नाम मुजाहिदुल्ला आफरीदी है, जिसने आसमा रानी की हत्या कर दी। आसमा ऐबटाबाद के मेडिकल कॉलेज की तीसरे साल की छात्रा थीं। उसने 28 जनवरी को आरोपी द्वारा प्रस्तावित शादी के प्रस्ताव को ठुकरा दिया था। जिसकी वजह से उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी देश छोड़कर भाग गया।

मंगलवार को चीफ जस्टिस मियां साकिब निसार ने खैबर पख्तूनख्वा के पुलिस अधिकारी से 24 घंटों के अंदर जवाब मांगा। जिसमें उन्होंने पूछा कि आखिर कैसे आरोपी देश छोड़कर भागने में सफल हो पाया।
