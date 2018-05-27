शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में 25 जुलाई को आम चुनाव, 31 मई को खत्म होगा PML-N सरकार का कार्यकाल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 04:27 AM IST
Election Commission of Pakistan recommending that general elections held on July 25
पाकिस्तान में संसद और प्रांतीय विधानसभाओं के लिए आम चुनाव 25 जुलाई को होंगे। पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति ममनून हुसैन ने इन तारीखों पर मुहर लगा दी है। चुनाव आयोग ने आम चुनाव के लिए राष्ट्रपति के पास 25 जुलाई या 27 जुलाई को कराने का प्रस्ताव भेजा था। 31 मई को पीएमएल-एन सरकार का कार्यकाल समाप्त हो रहा है। 1 जून से कार्यकारी सरकार आगे आम चुनाव के नतीजों तक कामकाज संभालेगी। 
 


पाकिस्तानी संविधान के मुताबिक कार्यकाल खत्म होने के 48 घंटे के भीतर कार्यवाहक सरकार का गठन करना होता है। सहमति नहीं बनने पर 48 घंटे और मियाद बढ़ाई जा सकती है। वहीं 60 दिन के भीतर चुनाव कराने होते हैं। लेकिन अभी तक सरकार और विपक्ष में  2 जून तक कार्यवाहक सरकार का गठन नहीं हो सकता है। 

