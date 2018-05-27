पाकिस्तान में 25 जुलाई को आम चुनाव, 31 मई को खत्म होगा PML-N सरकार का कार्यकाल

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), recommending that the general elections in the country be held on July 25.— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 26, 2018
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/EK2VUcMP51 pic.twitter.com/zInKJShb83
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सैन्य प्रमुख और राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ का कहना है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शांति वार्ता की वकालत नहीं करते हैं।
27 मई 2018