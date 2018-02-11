अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान की मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता आसमा जहांगीर का निधन, राष्ट्रपति ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

11 Feb 2018
प्रसिद्ध वकील और मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता आसमा जहांगीर का पाकिस्तान के लाहौर में निधन हो गया। पाक मीडिया के मुताबिक उनकी मौत कार्डिक अरेस्ट की वजह से हुई। आपको बता दें कि आसमा जहांगीर ह्यूमन राइट्स ऑफ कमीशन की सह संस्थापक थीं।

मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबिक वह कैंसर से भी पीड़ित थीं और कई सालों से अपना इलाज करवा रही थीं। उन्हें बीमार पड़ने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था जहां उनका निधन हो गया। वह 2010 से 2012 तक सुप्रीम कोर्ट बार प्रेसीडेंट रहीं।

1987 से 2011 तक वह HRCP की चेयरमैन भी रहीं। जहांगीर का जन्म 1952 में लाहौर में हुआ था। उन्होंने किनार्ड कॉलेज से ग्रेजएशन किया था और उन्हें पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी से 1978 में लॉ की डिग्री मिली थी। पाकिस्तान के चीफ जस्टिस सकीब निसार और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आसिफ अली जरदारी, राष्ट्रपति ममनून हुसैन ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

जरदारी ने कहा कि आसमा ने मानवाधिकार के लिए अपने जीवन में बहुत संघर्ष किया।
