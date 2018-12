अपनी "चिकन- अंडा" योजना का मजाक उड़ता देख बचाव में उतरे पाक पीएम 

For the colonised minds when desis talk about chickens combating poverty they get mocked, but when "walaitis" talk about desi chicken and poverty it's brilliance! https://t.co/bjvQQIVoRv

Desi ???? You ?????

Just take a rewind of ur life,

Foreigner Wife, kids in abroad, their education, the house u live.

The chocolates served in ur bungalow, your pronunciation,

Your sisters property in Dubai.

Does every desi in #Pakistan have all these???

Actually, none of these.