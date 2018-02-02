अपना शहर चुनें

अफगानिस्तान की खरी-खरी, पाक में खुलेआम घूमते हैं आतंकी, दिए सबूत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:50 AM IST
Afghanistan says Pakistan is supporting terrorism activities after Kabul attack
वईस अहमद बरमक
आतंकियों को पनाह देने वाला पाकिस्तान एक बार फिर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर इस गंभीर मामले में बेनकाब हुआ है। अफगानिस्तान ने सबूत पेश करते हुए आरोप लगाया है कि पाकिस्तान की ओर से आतंकियों को सरंक्षण दिया जा रहा है। अफगानिस्तान ने पाकिस्तान सबूत सौंपेते हुए कहा कि हमलों को अंजाम देने वाले आतंकी पाकिस्तान में खुलेआम घुम रहे हैं।

अफगानिस्तान की ओर से वईस अहमद बरमक ने मीडिया के सामने कहा कि पाकिस्तान को सबूत सौंप दिए गए हैं। पाकिस्तान की राजधानी इस्लामाबाद में हुई बैठक में ने ये सबूत पेश किए। इस दौरान पाकिस्तान के कई वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

अफगानिस्तान के जाजूस मसूम स्टानेकजई ने कहा कि उनकी ओर से सबूत पाकिस्तान को दे दिए गए हैं और उम्मीद की जाती है कि इसके खिलाफ गंभीर कदम उठाए जाएंगे।  बता दें कि हाल ही में काबुल में बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ था, जिसमें करीब 200 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। अफगानिस्तान को कई बार आतंकी हमलों का निशाना बनाने वाले आतंकी संगठन तालिबान ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली थी। 

अफगानिस्तान ने बताया कि बड़ा हमला करने वाले एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में उस वक्त लिया गया, जब वह एक और हमले को अंजाम दे रहा था। मिलिट्री एकेडमी पर हुए हमले में करीब 11 लोगों की जान गई थी। 

पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के बीच बॉर्डर पर आतंकी गतिविधियों के चलते लंबे समय से विवाद चल रहा है। इतना ही नहीं अमेरिका भी पाकिस्तान को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर इस मामले में खरी-खरी सुना चुका है।
afghanistan pakistan terrorism terrorist in pakistan america

