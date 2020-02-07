शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan Air Force Mirage aircraft on routine training mission has crashed near Shorkot

पाकिस्तान के शोरकोट में तकनीकी खराबी से मिराज एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 03:15 PM IST
विज्ञापन
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान के शोरकोट शहर के पास नियमित प्रशिक्षण के लिए निकला पाकिस्तान वायु सेना का मिराज एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस दुर्घटना में किसी के मारे जाने की खबर नहीं है, साथ ही किसी संपत्ति के नुकसान भी नहीं हुआ है। 
विज्ञापन
दरअसल, पाकिस्तानी वायु सेना का मिराज एयरक्राफ्ट ने दैनिक अभ्यास के लिए उड़ान पर निकाला था। तभी तकनीकी खराबी से यह विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर शोरकोट के पास एक खेत में गिर गया। 

अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Lucknow Police Commissioner Press Conference on Ranjeet Bachchan Murder Case.
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का खुलासा, दूसरी पत्नी ने प्रेमी संग मिलकर कराई थी हत्या

6 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Elections 2020: कौन-कौन कहां से उम्मीदवार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: 70 सीटों पर महामुकाबला, यहां देखें आप-भाजपा-कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की पूरी लिस्ट

7 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood

करीना कपूर का सवाल सुनकर हैरान हुईं सारा अली खान, हिचकिचाते हुए दिया ये जवाब

6 फरवरी 2020

Sara Ali Khan
सारा अली खान, करीना कपूर खान
सारा अली खान
कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान
Bollywood

करीना कपूर का सवाल सुनकर हैरान हुईं सारा अली खान, हिचकिचाते हुए दिया ये जवाब

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में योगी को भगवा वेष में देख चौंक गए थे पिता, बोले- ये क्या हाल बनाया है, घर चलो

7 फरवरी 2020

6 पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष उतरेंगे मैदान में
Delhi NCR

इस बार मैदान में हैं डीयू छात्रसंघ के 6 पूर्व अध्यक्ष, दिलचस्प होगी टक्कर

7 फरवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

7 फरवरी राशिफल: शुक्रवार का दिन इन 5 राशियों के लिए रहेगा शानदार, मिलेगा मान-सम्मान

7 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
pakistan pakistan air force mirage aircraft
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले के बाद दोबारा साथ नजर आ सकते हैं सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि, मिला बड़ा ऑफर!

7 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से आठ दिन पहले सिद्धार्थ ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला, पता चलते ही रो पड़े पारस

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Shehnaz, Aarti and Mahira
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अपने आपको बचाने में कामयाब हो गए 'एलीट क्लब' मेंबर्स, अब नॉमिनेटेड हैैं ये चार लोग

7 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक सावधि जमा
Banking Beema

बड़ी खबर: बैंक ग्राहकों को झटका, SBI ने बदली एफडी पर ब्याज दर

7 फरवरी 2020

GDSA
Tech Diary

गूगल को बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी में Huawei, Oppo, Vivo और Xiaomi

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
manish sisodia
Delhi NCR

अपने OSD की गिरफ्तारी पर सिसोदिया ने कहा- सख्त सजा दो, भाजपा हमलावर

7 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन की 'कातिल' पत्नी स्मृति ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, बोली-पति के थे अवैध संबंध

7 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Gorakhpur

'Exclusive: इसी फुटेज से बेपर्दा हुए रणजीत बच्चन के 'कातिल' और सामने आया बेवफा बीवी का 'बदला'

7 फरवरी 2020

Husband Murder His Wife and Three Month old son Brutally and commits suicide in rudrapur
Dehradun

भाई को फोन पर कहा सब कुछ खत्म कर रहा हूं, फिर कमरे का मंजर देख निकली घरवालों की चीखें, तस्वीरें... 

7 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, तय थी हत्या की जगह, 25 को आखिरी बार हुई थी स्मृति-दीपेंद्र की बात

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीटीआई नेता का आपत्तिजनक पोस्टर
World

पाकिस्तान: हिंदुओं के खिलाफ जहर उगल रही इमरान की पार्टी, आलोचना के बाद मांगी माफी

पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों को न केवल शारीरिक बल्कि मानसिक रूप से भी प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। अल्पसंख्यकों पर उनके धर्म को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की जाती है।

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
ली वेनलियांग
World

वुहान सेंट्रल हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना से जूझते डॉक्टर ली वेनलियांग की मौत, वायरस की दी थी पहली चेतावनी

7 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
World

दुनिया कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन के एक कदम करीब, भारतीय वैज्ञानिक की अहम भूमिका

7 फरवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर पर इमरान खान की फिर 'बेज्जती', कश्मीर पर ओआईसी ने नहीं मानी ये बात

7 फरवरी 2020

डॉक्टर ली वेनलियांग
World

कोरोनावायरस का खुलासा करने वाले डॉक्टर की मौत, अस्पताल ने की पुष्टि

7 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus : Xi Jinping discusses with US President Trump over Coronavirus
World

कोरोनावायरस से चीन में 636 की मौत, जिनपिंग ने किया ट्रंप को फोन

7 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस का कहर
World

वुहान से लौटे किसी भारतीय को कोरोनावायरस नहीं, चीन में करीब 636 की मौत

7 फरवरी 2020

यूक्रेन की संसद में जमकर हुई हाथापाई
World

यूक्रेन की संसद में सरकार व किसान समर्थक सांसदों के बीच जमकर हुई हाथापाई

7 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

यमन में अमेरिका का आतंकरोधी ऑपरेशन, अल-कायदा नेता कासिम अल-रिमी ढेर

7 फरवरी 2020

माइक पोम्पिओ(फाइल फोटो)
World

दुनिया के 10 में से आठ लोगों को धार्मिक आजादी नहीं: अमेरिका

7 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कोरोनावायरस ने छीनी बनारसी साड़ी उद्योग की रौनक, व्यापारी परेशान

कोरोनावायरस का असर अब कारोबार पर भी पड़ने लगा है। बनारसी साड़ी में इस्तेमाल होने वाला रेशम चीन से आता है। और इसका सीधा असर साड़ी उद्योग पर पड़ेगा।

7 फरवरी 2020

ली वेनलियांग 1:52

वुहान सेंट्रल हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना से जूझते डॉक्टर ली वेनलियांग की मौत, वायरस की दी थी पहली चेतावनी

7 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 6:01

इस चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट को देख आलिया के बचपन की यादों में डूब गए महेश भट्ट

7 फरवरी 2020

सिसोदिया 1:05

सिसोदिया के OSD की गिरफ्तारी पर बोले प्रवेश वर्मा, इन्हीं पैसों से शाहीन बाग पहुंचती है बिरयानी

7 फरवरी 2020

बाबरी मस्जिद 3:34

बाबरी मस्जिद के अवशेष पर दावा पेश करेगी बीएमएसी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा मुस्लिम पक्ष

7 फरवरी 2020

Related

इराक में प्रदर्शन
World

इराक: शिया धर्मगुरु के समर्थकों और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच हिंसा, 11 लोगों की मौत

7 फरवरी 2020

ट्रंप और जिनपिंग(फाइल फोटो)
World

व्यापार युद्ध के बीच चीन देगा अमेरिका को फायदा, 7500 करोड़ के आयात पर टैरिफ करेगा आधा

7 फरवरी 2020

एलजीबीटी(फाइल फोटो)
World

नेपाल की जनगणना में पहली बार शामिल किया जाएगा एलजीबीटी समुदाय

7 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

खतना के चलते महिलाओं की सेहत पर पड़ रहा है खतरनाक असर : डब्ल्यूएचओ

7 फरवरी 2020

अफागानिस्तान में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
World

काबुल में अफगानियों ने पाक के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन, कहा- कश्मीर में हस्तक्षेप बंद करो

7 फरवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर पर इस्लामी सहयोग संगठन की चुप्पी से बौखलाए पाक पीएम इमरान खान

7 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited