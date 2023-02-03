Pakistan: कराची की अहमदी मस्जिद पर हमला, TLP समर्थकों की भीड़ ने की तोड़फोड़

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
As we enter into the next month of 2023, TLP terrorists destroy minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Karachi.— Ali Raza (@shezanmango) February 2, 2023
This is the same Ahmadiyya Hall where TLP terrorists came last year demanding to destroy minarets. @KarachiPolice_ Koi action lein gay Sir? pic.twitter.com/SX0VwfNbvG
