नेपाल: लगातार बारिश से स्यांगजा जिले में आया भूस्खलन, 10 लोगों की मौत

Nepal: At least 10 dead in a landslide incident in Syangja district following incessant rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
“We have recovered 10 bodies out of which 9 are from the same family. One injured has been sent to hospital,” says Ganga Bahadur Chettri, Chief District Officer, Syangja, #Nepal
