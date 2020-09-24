शहर चुनें
नेपाल: लगातार बारिश से स्यांगजा जिले में आया भूस्खलन, 10 लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडू Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 03:13 PM IST
नेपाल में भूस्खलन (फाइल फोटो)
नेपाल में भूस्खलन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल में लगातार हो रही बारिश की वजह से स्यांगजा जिले में भूस्खलन आया है। इसमें कम से कम 10 लोग मारे गए हैं। स्यांगजा के मुख्य जिलाधिकारी गंगा बहादुर छेत्री ने कहा, 'हमने 10 शव बरामद किए हैं, जिनमें से नौ एक ही परिवार के हैं। एक घायल को अस्पताल भेजा गया है।'
nepal incessant rainfall injured hospitalised

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

