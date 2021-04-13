बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   World ›   Massive fire burning in historic factory in Russia second city Saint Petersburg

रूस: सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग में ऐतिहासिक कारखाने में लगी भीषण आग, एक दमकलकर्मी की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Tue, 13 Apr 2021 12:23 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूस के दूसरे सबसे बड़े शहर सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग में सोमवार देर रात एक ऐतिहासिक कारखाने में भीषण आग लग गई। आपात स्थिति मंत्रालय ने कहा कि आग पर काबू पाने के दौरान एक दमकलकर्मी की मौत हो गई और दो दमकलकर्मियों की हालत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। साथ ही 40 लोगों को कारखाने से सुरक्षित निकाला गया है।
world international fire burning massive fire burning russia st petersburg news
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

