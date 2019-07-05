शहर चुनें

Indian Air Force and France participate in joint air drills Garuda Combat Exercise

गरुड़-4: फ्रांस के भिड़ी भारतीय वायुसेना, विमानों के शोर और बम के धमाकों से कांपी धरती

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, मोंट-डे-मारसन Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 09:40 AM IST
गरुड़ एक्सरसाइज में भाग लेने फ्रांस पहुंचा भारतीय वायुसेना का दल
गरुड़ एक्सरसाइज में भाग लेने फ्रांस पहुंचा भारतीय वायुसेना का दल - फोटो : भारतीय वायुसेना
फ्रांस के मोंट-डे-मारसन में 1 जुलाई से शुरू हुए द्विपक्षीय युद्धाभ्यास गरुड़-4 में भारतीय वायुसेना फ्रांस की वायुसेना के साथ दो-दो हाथ कर रही है। भारत ने जहां इस युद्धाभ्यास में अपने रणकौशल को निखारा वहीं अपनी युद्धक क्षमताओं को भी परखा।  
शुक्रवार को भारतीय वायुसेना के स्क्वाड्रन लीडर सौरभ एम्बुरे ने फ्रांस की राफेल विमान में उड़ान भरी। बता दें कि इस साल के अंत से 36 राफेल विमानों की डिलीवरी भारत को शुरू हो जाएगी। भारत ने 36 राफेल विमानों को फ्रांस के दसाल्ट से खरीदा है।

भारतीय वायुसेना के अनुसार भारत-फ्रांस के संयुक्त अभ्यास का उद्देश्य दोनों वायु सेनाओं के बीच अंतर व्यवहार्यता और सहयोग को बढ़ाने के लिए अच्छी प्रथाओं को साझा करना है। यह युद्धाभ्यास 12 जुलाई तक चलेगा।

इसी साल भारतीय नौसेना ने फ्रांस के साथ मिलकर हिंद महासागर में नेवल एक्सरसाइज का भी आयोजन किया था। जिसमें दोनों देशों की नौसेना ने अपनी युद्धक रणकौशल को निखारा। फ्रांस और भारत सामरिक भागीदारी को लगातार बढ़ा रहे हैं।
 


इस युद्धाभ्यास में चार एसयू-30 एमकेआई (SU-30 MKI), फ्यूल रिफिलर आईएल-78 (IL-78), सी-17 ग्लोबमास्टर एयरक्राफ्ट के साथ कुल 120 वायु-योद्धा अभ्यास में भाग ले रहे हैं जिसमें गरुड़ कमांडो का दस्ता भी शामिल है।
 


यह गरु़ड़ युद्धाभ्यास का छठा संस्करण है, जिसे आखिरी बार जून 2014 में जोधपुर वायुसेना स्टेशन में आयोजित किया गया था।

garuda 4 garuda combat exercise exercise garuda indian air force france air force mont de marsan sukhoi 30 mki il-78 flight refuelling aircraft mirage 2000 rafale indo-french exercise indo-french air exercise
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

