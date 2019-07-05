गरुड़-4: फ्रांस के भिड़ी भारतीय वायुसेना, विमानों के शोर और बम के धमाकों से कांपी धरती

#ExGaruda2019 : The objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to share good practices & to enhance interoperability & cooperation between the two Air Forces.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2019
During the exchange flying, Sqn Ldr Sourabh Ambure flew in the FAF Rafale aircraft.@Armee_de_lair @FranceinIndia pic.twitter.com/BNg1AzWPPj
#ExGaruda2019 : The flying operations commenced 01 July 2019.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 4, 2019
The 1st week of ex is dedicated to Force Integration Training. Mission profiles have been designed so as to have a graduated increase in the complexities of missions to gear up for LFE msns planned in the 2nd week. pic.twitter.com/ajXudCDPci
5 जुलाई 2019