India-France Partnership: भारत-फ्रांस के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी पर मंथन, सुरक्षा परिषद के एजेंडे पर भी बात

आगामी सितंबर और दिसंबर में क्रमश: फ्रांस और भारत संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की अध्यक्षता करेंगे। इसे लेकर भी दोनों देशों के नेताओं व अधिकारियों ने एक दूसरे को जानकारी दी।
भारत और फ्रांस के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी और मजबूत करने पर मंगलवार को पेरिस में मंथन हुआ। दोनों देशों ने इसमें परस्पर हित के अनेक खास मुद्दों के साथ ही संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के एजेंडे पर विस्तार से बातचीत की।
India & France held consultations on UNSC & other multilateral issues on 30 Aug in Paris. In keeping with India-France Strategic Partnership, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic & country-specific issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council: MEA pic.twitter.com/WJDZt2b32g— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022
