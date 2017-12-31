Download App
अफगानिस्तान के जलालाबाद में बम ब्लास्ट, 12 की मौत, IS ने ली जिम्मेदारी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 05:37 PM IST
Explosion in Afghanistan killed twelve at a funeral ceremony in Jalalabad
अफगानिस्तान के जलालाबाद शहर में बम धमाके की खबर है। हमले में 12 लोग मारे गए हैं तो वहीं 14 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। 
हमले की जानकारी देते हुए जलालाबाद के प्रांतीय गवर्नर के प्रवक्ता अताउल्लाह खोगीनी ने कहा कि 'पूर्व डिस्ट्रिक्ट गवर्नर के अंतिम संस्कार में एकत्रित हुए लोगों को निशाना बनाते हुए हमले को अंजाम दिया गया।'
 


कुख्यात आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। बता दें कि एक हफ्ते के भीतर अफगानिस्तान में यह दूसरा आतंकी हमला है। इससे पहले राजधानी काबुल में 29 दिसंबर को एक शिया धार्मिक स्थल पर आत्मघाती हमला हुआ था जिसमें 41 लोग मारे गए और 84 घायल हो गए थे।
