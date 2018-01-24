अपना शहर चुनें

परमाणु हथियारों के इस्तेमाल पर विदेश राज्य मंत्री एमजे अकबर का बड़ा बयान

एजेंसी, दावोस Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 06:58 PM IST
Union minister MJ Akbar statement over nuclear weapons in Davos
विदेश राज्य मंत्री एमजे अकबर ने बुधवार को कहा कि भारत एक जिम्मेदार परमाणु संपन्न देश है और वह इन हथियारों का पहले प्रयोग न करने की नीति में यकीन करता है।

यहां विश्व आर्थिक मंच के सालाना सम्मेलन में ‘अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को परमाणु हथियारों से खतरा’ विषय पर एक परिचर्चा में अकबर ने कहा कि बहुत से देश परमाणु हथियार को ‘भय बनाने का आखिरी शस्त्र’ के रूप में देखते हैं। ऐसे देशों के लिए ‘प्रक्षेपास्त्र एक संदेश’ के समान हैं। 

उन्होंने कहा, ‘दुनिया जानती है कि भारत एक जिम्मेदार परमाणु ताकत है। वह यह भी जानती है कि हम जैसे हैं वह अपनी इच्छा से हैं। हमें किसी ने वैसा रहने के लिए नहीं कहा है।’ 

अकबर ने कहा कि भारत का दृष्टिकोण स्पष्ट है। देश एक ऐसी व्यवस्था चाहता है जिसमें भेदभाव न हो। भारत के नजरिए को तमाम देशों का समर्थन प्राप्त है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि दुनिया परमाणु हथियारों को समाप्त करने के लिए न सही, उन्हें कम करने के लिए काम करेगी।
union minister mj akbar nuclear weapons davos

