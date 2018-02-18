अपना शहर चुनें

चीन-पाक के CPEC का जर्मनी में विरोध, बलूचिस्तान की आजादी की उठी मांग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 08:41 AM IST
जर्मनी के मुनीच में पाकिस्तान और चीन के प्रोजेक्ट सीपीईसी के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। प्रदर्शन बलूच रिपब्लिकन पार्टी की ओर से किया जा रहा है और वे लगातार बलूचिस्तान की आजादी की मांग कर रहे हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों का आरोप है कि उनके स्रोतों के साथ खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है।
 

 
