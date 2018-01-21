Download App
Russian President Vladimir Putin goes shirtless again and this time for Baptism Ritual

...जब शर्टलेस हुए दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर नेता व्लादिमीर पुतिन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:26 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin goes shirtless again and this time for Baptism Ritual
व्लादिमीर पुतिन
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन एक बार फिर शर्टलेस हो गए हैं। इस बार उन्होंने अपने पाप धोने के लिए बर्फ जमे ठंडे पानी में डुबकी लगाई है। उन्होंने ईसाई दीक्षा के लिए सेलिगर झील में परंपरा के अनुसार डुबकी लगाई। यह पहली बार नहीं है जब रूसी राष्ट्रपति ने अपना शर्टलेस अवतार दिखाया है। अपनी हालिया साइबेरियन यात्रा के दौरान उन्होंने सनबाथ, फिशिंग और घोड़े की सवारी की थी। तब भी उनका शर्टलेस अवतार देखने को मिला था।

vladimir putin russian president baptism

