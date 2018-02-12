अपना शहर चुनें

क्रैश हुआ रूसी विमान, क्रू मेंबर सहित सभी लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 07:53 AM IST
Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow
सारातोव एयरलाइंस
रूस में यात्रियों को ले जा रहे एक विमान में सवार सभी 71 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। दुर्घटना मॉस्को के बाहरी हिस्से में हुई। विमान ने राजधानी के दोमोदेदोवो एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरी थी और और ओर्स्क जा रहा था। सारातोव एयरलाइन्स के एंतोनोव एन-148 विमान में सवार सभी व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई है। विमान मॉस्को के बाहरी इलाके में रामेंस्की जिले में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।

रूस के परिवहन जांच कार्यालय ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा- विमान में सवार 65 यात्रियों और 6 क्रू मेंबर्स की मौत हो गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने जलते हुए विमान को आसमान से गिरते देखा था। अभी तक दुर्घटना की वजह पता नहीं चल पाई है लेकिन बचाव दल को घटनास्थल पर भेजा जा रहा है। रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा- मेरी संवेदनाएं उन लोगों के साथ हैं जिनके रिश्तेदारों की मौत विमान दुर्घटना में हुई है।

बताया जा रहा है कि रूस में बना यह विमान सात साल पुराना था। ट्रांसपोर्ट जांचकर्ताओं ने बताया कि टेक-ऑफ करने के चार मिनट बाद ही विमान का सपंर्क टूट गया था। पिछले कुछ समय से रूस में भारी बर्फबारी हो रही है जिसकी वजह से विजिबिलिटी काफी कम हो गई है। इस दुर्घटना के पीछे खराब मौसम सहित मानवीय गलती को वजह बताया जा रहा है।
