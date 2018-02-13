अपना शहर चुनें

सेक्स स्कैंडल आरोप के बाद ऑक्सफैम की डिप्टी चीफ पेनी लॉरेंस ने दिया इस्तीफा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:18 AM IST
Oxfam deputy chief Penny Lawrence charges in prostitution scandal, resign the post
ऑक्सफैम की डिप्टी प्रमुख पेनी लॉरेंस ने हैती में ब्रिटिश चैरिटी कर्मचारियों के व्यवहार की पूरी जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए सोमवार को अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया। चैरिटी के कर्मचारियों पर यह आरोप है कि सेक्स पार्टी के लिए उन्होंने वेश्याओं को रखा। लॉरेंस ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा कि इस समय प्रोग्राम डायरेक्टर होने की वजह से मैं शर्मिंदा महसूस कर रही हूं। 

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं महसूस करती हूं कि यह मेरी निगरानी में हुआ और मैं इसकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी लेती हूं। लिहाजा मैंने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। ब्रिटिश सरकार ने हैती में यौन शोषण कांड के बाद ऑक्सफैम की आलोचना की थी। 2010 के भीषण भूकंप के बाद इस यौन शोषण कांड में चैरिटी के कुछ कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। 

यह भी आरोप लगाया कि ऑक्सफैम चैरिटी ने विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मुहैया नहीं कराई। पिछले साल ऑक्सफैम को चैरिटी के रूप में 31.7 मिलियन पाउंड मिले थे। ऑक्सफैम के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा था कि वह इस मामले में कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। अगर किसी भी प्रकार अधर्म, दुरुपयोग, धोखाधड़ी या आपराधिक गतिविधियां पाई जाती हैं तो हम इसका तुरंत पता लगाएंगे। 
