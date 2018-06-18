शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Europe ›   London: Three dead after being struck by train at Loughborough Junction

लंदन: ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से तीन लोगों की मौत, जांच जारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 04:11 PM IST
London: Three dead after being struck by train at Loughborough Junction
ख़बर सुनें
लंदन में सोमवार को एक ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। ब्रिटिश ट्रांसपोर्ट पुलिस ने कहा कि हादसा दक्षिण लंदन के लॉफब्रो जंक्शन पर हुआ। पुलिस के मुताबिक, हादसे पर अभी कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है और फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
 



वहीं हादसे के बाद इस बात की गहन जांच की जा रही है कि तीनों लोग रेलवे ट्रैक पर क्यों और किन वजहों से मौजूद थे।
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। FamilyShaadi.com. आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
london britain

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

kareena
Bollywood

बेटे को लंदन में छोड़ मुंबई लौटीं करीना, विदेश ट्रिप पर बेफिक्र मौज कर रहे तैमूर, देखें वीडियो

18 जून 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

निधन से पहले कुछ इस तरह दुबई में पल बिता रही थीं श्रीदेवी, 4 महीने बाद सामने आया वो आखिरी VIDEO

18 जून 2018

visa
Weird Stories

19 तरह के होते हैं वीजा, जानिए किस दस्तावेज पर आप कितने दिन जा सकते हैं विदेश, खबर बहुत जरूरी है

18 जून 2018

deepika padukone
Bollywood

विराट-अनुष्का की तर्ज पर शादी से पहले ही 'मान्यवर' बनेंगे दीपिका-रणबीर, लेंगे 7 कसमें

18 जून 2018

manikarnika
Bollywood

कंगना ने रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को दी शानदार श्रद्धांजलि, पुण्यतिथि पर लिखा ऐसा संदेश, पढ़कर होगा गर्व

18 जून 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

लंदन में पति ने सोनम को दिया ऐसा तोहफा, सुनते ही बोल उठेंगे, 'ऐसा कौन करता है?'

18 जून 2018

काजल अग्रवाल
Lifestyle

बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप होकर भी करोड़ों की मालकिन हैं काजल अग्रवाल, 1 साल की इनकम आपको हैरान कर देगी

18 जून 2018

hydration
Yoga and Health

ज्यादा पानी पीते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, ये भी नुकसानदायक है, दिमाग पर इस तरह पड़ता है बुरा असर

18 जून 2018

मनवीर गुर्जर और काम्या पंजाबी
Television

बिग बॉस के इस विजेता की गर्लफ्रेंड ने दी सरप्राइज पार्टी, सपना चौधरी के गाने पर जमकर लगाए ठुमके

18 जून 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

'रेस 3' को लेकर इतना ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, Google ने भी बुरी तरह कर दी बेइज्जती

18 जून 2018

Most Read

visa
Europe

ब्रिटेन ने आसान वीजा नियम सूची से भारतीय छात्रों को किया अलग, 25 देशों के लिए की ढील की घोषणा 

ब्रिटेन की सरकार ने देश के विश्वविद्यालयों में दाखिला लेने के लिए वीजा आवेदन प्रक्रिया आसान बनाने के लिए तैयार की गई सूची से भारतीय छात्रों को अलग कर दिया है।

17 जून 2018

स्टीफन हॉकिंग
Europe

अस्थियों को दफनाने के दौरान स्टीफन हॉकिंग का पृथ्वी बचाने वाला संदेश अंतरिक्ष में प्रसारित

16 जून 2018

Albert Einstein
Europe

भारतीयों को मानसिक रूप से कमजोर मानते थे महान वैज्ञानिक आइंस्टीन

16 जून 2018

विजय माल्या
Europe

माल्या बैंकों को चुकाए 1.81 करोड़ रुपये, खर्च की भरपाई के तौर पर भी देनी होगी रकम: ब्रिटिश कोर्ट

16 जून 2018

Nirav Modi
Europe

भगोड़े नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ ब्रिटेन में प्रत्यर्पण प्रक्रिया शुरू कर सकता है भारत

15 जून 2018

ग्रह
Europe

वैज्ञानिकों ने की पृथ्वी के आकार के तीन ग्रहों की खोज

12 जून 2018

c
Europe

भारतीय डॉक्टरों के लिए वीजा आसान करेगा ब्रिटेन, अमेरिकी गृह मंत्री करेंगे औपचारिक घोषणा

15 जून 2018

Britain: Indian origin student racially abused for defending hijab clad woman
Europe

ब्रिटेन में भारतवंशी छात्र पर नस्लीय टिप्पणी, हिजाब पहनी महिला का किया था बचाव

14 जून 2018

topless-women
Europe

बार्सिलोना: महिलाएं 'टॉपलेस स्नान' करेंगी या नहीं, वोटिंग से हुआ फैसला

12 जून 2018

Narendra Modi refused to sign MoU with Britain agreeing to facilitate the return illegal Indian
Europe

प्रधानमंत्री ने ब्रिटेन के इस समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर करने से किया इंकार

31 मई 2018

Related Videos

पुलिस भर्ती में अग्नि परीक्षा

यूपी के 58 जिलों में आज से पुलिस कांस्टेबल की भर्ती परिक्षाएं शुरु हो रही हैं। शामली जनपद के 9 सेंटर्स पर पुलिस का एग्जाम कराया जाएगा, जिसमें शामली से कुल 5400 बच्चे परिक्षा देंगे

18 जून 2018

तीन बजे की खबरें 1:23

गोरखपुर में धरे गए 11 मुन्नाभाई समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

18 जून 2018

जापान 0:33

VIDEO: भूकंप से हिला जापान, कई लोगों की मौत

18 जून 2018

दोपहर की खबरें 1:23

नीरव मोदी पर नई FIR की तैयारी समेत दोपहर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

18 जून 2018

कपिल 2:19

इस फेमस एक्टर के लिए बॉलीवुड के सभी स्टार्स ने किए अपने घर के दरवाजे बंद

18 जून 2018

Recommended

Nirav Modi, PNB Scam
India News

पीएनबी घोटाला: भगोड़े नीरव मोदी और उसके परिवार के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट

13 जून 2018

Nirav Modi
India News

लंदन में मौजूद नीरव मोदी मांग रहा है राजनीतिक शरण, भारत की मदद करेगा ब्रिटेन

12 जून 2018

Mumbai airport handled highest traffic at 1003 takeoffs and landing
India News

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट ने एकबार फिर तोड़ा खुद का रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में उड़ी 1003 फ्लाइट्स

7 जून 2018

आईआईटी कानपुर के पूर्व छात्र सुमित चौधरी
Kanpur

इस आईआईटीयन को लंदन के मेयर ने दिया है बम्पर ऑफर, जानें इनके बारे में

29 मई 2018

Theresa May
Europe

इंग्लैंड में स्थानीय चुनाव की घोषणा, पीएम टेरीजा मे के लिए आम चुनाव के बाद पहला चुनावी परीक्षण

3 मई 2018

खोपड़ी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी आलम बेग का ही है लंदन पब में मिला सिर, 1857 में अंग्रेज ले गए थे साथ 

23 अप्रैल 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.