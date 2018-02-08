अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Europe ›   Indian origin Girl cracks mathletics hall of fame in UK

ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की लड़की ने हासिल की बड़ी उपलब्धि, बनाई मैथ हॉल ऑफ फेम में जगह

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:48 PM IST
Indian origin Girl cracks mathletics hall of fame in UK
ब्रिटिश मैथमेटिक्स हॉल ऑफ फेम - फोटो : official website
भारतीय मूल की 8 वर्षीय लड़की को ब्रिटिश मैथमेटिक्स हॉल ऑफ फेम में शामिल किया गया है। यह पुरस्कार उसे प्राइमरी स्कूल छात्राओं की ऑनलाइन गणित आधारित स्पर्धा में अव्वल आने पर दी गई है। 

सोहिनी राय चौधरी ब्रिटेन और अन्य देशों से शिरकत करने वाली बच्चों में शीर्ष पर रही। सोहिनी ने गति और सटीकता के साथ गणित के पजल्स सुलझाए। इसके साथ ही उसे टॉप 100 वर्ल्ड हॉल ऑफ फेम में भी जगह मिली। 

फाइनांस में एमबीए और पेशे से एकाउंटेंट उनके पिता मयंक राय चौधरी ने कहा कि ऑनलाइन गणित के सवाल हल करने में वास्तव में वह उत्साहित होती थी और इससे एक माहौल बना और वह वर्ल्ड हॉल ऑफ फेम में जगह बना पाई। 
uk mathletics hall of fame

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

8 फरवरी 2018

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

8 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter jumps off the first floor of gym for girl friend Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए जिम की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए ईशान खट्टर, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए PHOTOS

8 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to come together for mobile commercial son
Bollywood

पहली बार सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर साथ नज़र आएंगे रणवीर और आमिर

8 फरवरी 2018

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special, When Jagjit Singh song holds flight on air
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : जगजीत सिंह की गजल पर पायलट ने आधे घंटे हवा में रोका था विमान, देर से हुई थी लैंडिंग

8 फरवरी 2018

death wish trailer out in hindi
Hollywood

44 साल पहले बनी फिल्म की रीमेक है 'डेथ विश', Trailer में दिखा जबरदस्त एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonakshi Sinha says she is called a cow by celebrity model
Bollywood

बढ़े हुए वजन पर सोनाक्षी को कहा गया था 'गाय', 8 साल बाद सुनाई आपबीती

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film 2.0 release date postponed
Bollywood

अभी और करना होगा इंतजार, 450 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर आगे बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

noni is having relationship with two boys at the same time
Europe

एक लड़की दो लड़कों से कैसे मोहब्बत कर सकती है

नोनी एक ऐसी लड़की हैं जिनके दो ब्वॉयफ्रेंड हैं और दोनों को उनके किसी और पार्टनर के साथ रिश्ते में होने से कोई परेशानी नहीं है।

8 फरवरी 2018

China's super weapon 'Railgun', every shot consumption of electricity for thousands of homes
Europe

चीन ने बनाया सुपर हथियार 'रेलगन', हर शॉट में खर्च होगी हजारों घरों के बराबर बिजली

4 फरवरी 2018

UK new property law spells trouble for Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif family 
Europe

ब्रिटेन का नया कानून बना शरीफ परिवार की मुसीबत, खरीदी गई संपत्ति का देना होगा ब्योरा

4 फरवरी 2018

A huge increase of Indian applicants in European British universities compared to last year
Europe

ब्रिटिश यूनिवर्सिटी में भारतीय आवेदकों की तादाद बढ़ी, पिछले साल की तुलना में भारी बढ़त

6 फरवरी 2018

Dawood has vast assets in united kingdom, Wonderful mansion and Luxurious hotel too
Europe

ब्रिटेन में दाऊद के पास अकूत संपत्ति, आलीशान घर से लेकर शानदार होटल तक

4 फरवरी 2018

Clashes in London after Lord Nazir calls for Kashmir's independence on Republic Day
Europe

कश्मीर को लेकर लंदन में भारत विरोधी प्रदर्शन, भारतीयों ने दिया करारा जवाब

27 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi to give key speech in the full session of the World Economic Forum, Davos
Europe

दावोस: माइनस 4 डिग्री में पहुंचे PM मोदी, आज विश्व आर्थिक मंच को करेंगे संबोधित

23 जनवरी 2018

Union minister MJ Akbar statement over nuclear weapons in Davos
Europe

परमाणु हथियारों के इस्तेमाल पर विदेश राज्य मंत्री एमजे अकबर का बड़ा बयान

24 जनवरी 2018

America first meaning is we are not alone says President Donald Trump
Europe

दावोस में राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप बोले- अमेरिका फर्स्ट का मतलब हम अकेले नहीं

26 जनवरी 2018

Indian origin boy beats IQ scores of Einstein, Hawking in UK
Europe

UK में 10 साल के भारतीय मूल के बच्चे का कमाल, IQ टेस्ट में आइंस्टीन और हॉकिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

इन खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस के पतियों को देखकर आप चौंक जाएंगे

बालीवुड की इन खूबसूरत अदाकाराओं ने अपने समय में खूब नाम कमाया लेकिन शादी ऐसे चेहरों से की जिनके बारे में ज्यादा किसी को नहीं पता।

8 फरवरी 2018

Statement of pm in rajya sabha on laughter renuka said very condemnable 0:58

पीएम मोदी ने रेणुका चौधरी की 'हंसी' पर की टिप्पणी तो रेणुका बोलीं ये...

8 फरवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH NEWS 08 FEBRUARY 2018 7 PM EVENING 27:13

शाम तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 08 फरवरी 2018

8 फरवरी 2018

Manushi chillar shared her ideas about beauty with purpose project 1:55

18 साल की उम्र में मानुषी छिल्लर की क्या सोचती थीं, आप भी सुनें

8 फरवरी 2018

how to make whatsapp account without using number 1:36

बिना नंबर ऐसे बनाएं अपना व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट

8 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

10 thousand years old artwork found in the UK
America

ब्रिटेन में 10 हजार वर्ष पुरानी रंगीन मोमी खड़िया (चित्रांकनी) मिली 

28 जनवरी 2018

Indian origin boy beats IQ scores of Einstein, Hawking in UK
Europe

UK में 10 साल के भारतीय मूल के बच्चे का कमाल, IQ टेस्ट में आइंस्टीन और हॉकिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

27 जनवरी 2018

Special court issues arrest warrant against Vijal Mallya in Kingfisher Airlines case
India News

किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस मामले में कोर्ट ने माल्या के खिलाफ जारी किया अरेस्ट वारंट

19 जनवरी 2018

IN British Parliament is trying 160 attempts daily to access porn Says report
Europe

खुलासाः ब्रिटिश संसद में हर रोज 160 बार पॉर्न साइटें खोलने की होती है कोशिश

8 जनवरी 2018

अनुशासित तकनीकी मानवाता के लिए खतरा
Gorakhpur

जिस नाव पर राहुल, वह डूबेगी : योगी

4 दिसंबर 2017

गौरवशाली अतीत के साथ दिखी सुनहरे कल की तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

गौरवशाली अतीत के साथ दिखी सुनहरे कल की तस्वीर

4 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.